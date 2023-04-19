Abbott Elementary‘s second outing is coming to a close, but Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) has much more to say about the show and his co-stars.

TV Insider caught up with Davis, who answered our classroom superlatives about who on the show is the biggest teacher’s pet, best dressed, class clown, and more (and some of his answers may shock you.)

In the footage above, Davis immediately calls out Jacob (played by Chris Perfetti) as the show’s teacher’s pet. Although it took him a bit of time to come up with someone, he picked Barbera (Sheryl Lee Ralph) as the biggest class clown.

When asked about who is most likely to succeed, he slipped and said Tyler [James Gregory] before correcting himself to say the character Gregory Eddie, but he’s probably correct in his original assessment of the answer.

Although he joked and said Mr. Johnson before answering honestly, we can all agree that principle Ava Coleman (Janelle James) is the best dressed in the school because, of course, she “doesn’t speak line.”

The final episode of Abbott Elementary season 2, entitled “Franklin Institute,” will serve as the first to be shot in Philadelphia, according to series creator and star Quinta Brunson as part of a field trip.

“Gregory is eager to spend time with a reluctant Janine who is avoiding him [and] Ava teaches the students about aliens, leading to chaos when someone spots an extraterrestrial in the museum,” according to an official synopsis of the episode.