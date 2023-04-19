‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Ben Chan Explains Why He Is Absent From Show

St. Norbert College

After being MIA following his three-win streak on the game show, contestant Ben Chan has finally spoken out about his absence from Jeopardy! and when fans can expect him to return. Chan, a professor at St. Norbert College in Wisconsin, says he intends to keep his winning streak alive when he returns the third week of May when speaking to local news site Good Day Wisconsin. He also explained that he could not travel for his next game because he contracted COIVD.

“Before yesterday’s episode taped, I had tested positive for COVID; it was a very mild case, as you can see, I’m fine, most importantly, my buzzer finger is fine, so I’m excited to watch what happens over the next few weeks, see who I’ll be competing against on May 15th,” Chan explained.

He also delved into his experience on the show and his trivia prowess, including the time he and his team beat Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ team at Bar Trivia at St. Brendan’s Inn in Green Bay.“I just felt completely comfortable up there. I don’t think I’ve ever felt more in my element,” he said.

Ken Jennings and Ben Chan on 'Jeopardy!'

Jeopardy! Inc.

On the April 17 episode of Jeopardy!, host Ken Jennings announced at the top of the show why Chan was missing and explained the three new contestants.

“Astute Jeopardy! viewers will have already noticed that Johnny Gilbert, when he introduced our players, did not mention a returning champion and their winnings. Astute and loyal Jeopardy! viewers will remember that last week, Friday’s show ended with Ben Chan clinching his third runaway win,” Jennings said.

“How do we solve this riddle? Well, as has happened only a few times in Jeopardy! history, the returning champ found themselves unable to travel this week. What that means is, never fear, we’ll have Ben back on at a later date,” he continued. “But it means that Toni, Daniel, and Madeleine are taking the stage all for the first time today. It’s a fresh start. No intimidating returning champ to deal with.”

Ben will return as a three-day returning champ with winnings totaling $ 69,001 beginning May 15.

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, check local listings

Jeopardy!

