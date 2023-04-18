‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Tight Game and Easy Final Jeopardy

Trebek Soundboard For those distressing moments when you could use an audible nudge of encouragement Try It

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the April 18 episode of Jeopardy!]

Although the previous installment saw a surprise with three new contestants, the April 18 episode of Jeopardy! was a return to form for easy Final Jeopardy that yielded a close three-way game after everyone guessed correctly.

Returning one-day champ, writer Daniel Ciarrocchi was met by Jeremy Felton, a chemist, and Deb Bilodeau, a winemaker, who took each other to task, which resulted in a very close game for the three of them.

It was a close game during Double Jeopardy until Daniel missed the second Daily Double, and Deb moved into second with a correct response to the third Daily Double.

We have a tight match going on though it’s early in the game. #Jeopardy — Jeff Veloso (@jveloso100) April 18, 2023

They took the lead soon after that, continuing to build on their score, with Daniel keeping the game alive on the last clue of the round.

Going into Final Jeopardy, Deb was in the lead with $16,500, followed by Daniel with $8,300, and Jeremy at $8,000. The category was The Oscars with the following clue: “Born in 1932 & the son of a percussionist in the CBS radio orchestra, he’s been nominated for 53 Oscars.”

Everyone guessed correctly, so it all came down to how much each contestant wagered. Jeremy doubled his money, and Daniel bet $8,202 for $16,502, but thanks to their successful bet on the final Daily Double, Deb added $101 to win the game with $16,601.

“Been a couple weeks of 4 tough FJs and one random layup of a FJ sprinkled in now,” one Reddit user said.

“Easiest JF ever?” another posted. What did you think of tonight’s game? Let us know in the comments below.

This is definitely one of the easiest Final #Jeopardy clues I’ve ever seen. — Amanda Weimar (@alias093001) April 18, 2023

Nominated for 53 Oscars, son of percussionist, gives it away as a musician, of course, Star Wars, Jaws… #jeopardy — bw (@msbwul) April 18, 2023