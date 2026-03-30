‘Jeopardy!’ Gives Fans Gift on 62nd Birthday. Here’s How To Win It

Happy birthday, Jeopardy! Since 2022, the game show has celebrated Jeopar-day! — Jeopardy!‘s birthday. This year, the game show is giving a prize away to one lucky fan. Find out how to win it.

Jeopardy!‘s birthday is on March 30. This year is the 62nd birthday of the game show, which debuted in its original form on March 30, 1964, and ran until 1975.

The daytime version of the show, which was hosted by Art Fleming, paved the way for the syndicated program that began in 1984 and still airs today, which was first hosted by Alex Trebek and now by Ken Jennings.

According to Jeopardy!‘s website, the Jeopar-day tradition started in 2022 and was celebrated by the fandom. Jeopardy!‘s birthday allows fans to take the Jeopardy Giveaway Test. For those who have already applied in the past year, their scores from the Giveaway Test and the Anytime Test will be looked at, and the highest one will be taken into consideration.

This is the only time the test can be taken again if a hopeful has already taken it within the past year. However, if you have not applied to the show and apply during the Giveaway Test, this will not count as the yearly submission. The Anytime Test will not count on March 30.

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But there is a new component to the test this year. Whoever applies for the Giveaway Test will be entered to win $6,200 from the game show. This giveaway ends on April 7 at 3am PST.

Fans must create an account on the website in order to participate in this and future giveaways. Those who enter must live in the United States of America or Canada (minus Quebec) and be 18 years old or older. However, those who live in Quebec can still take the Anytime Test.

Only one entry per person is allowed. The winner will be randomly selected on April 14. From there, the winner will be contacted by phone or email within two business days, from which point the winner will have three days to respond.

“Oh, I’m immediately sat,” one Instagram user commented.

“OMG!” said another.

Although the chance to take the test again has happened every year since 2022, the money giveaway is new. For the show’s 60th birthday, they donated $6 per test to the Alex Trebek Fund.

Have you taken the Anytime Test? Will you take the opportunity for another chance? Let us know in the comments.