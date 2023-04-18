Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

This is not the morning Owen (Rob Lowe) expected to have with Kendra (Michaela McManus) in bed.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the April 18 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, things start off great for the new couple. “You know what? I’m going to say something, and I think it may sound crazy,” he tells her, but she’s on the same page: “Even though it’s only been a few weeks …”

“It feels so good,” he says, while she finishes with “meant to be.” She worries it was too much, but he assures her it wasn’t. That’s when things take a turn.

A dog runs in and joins them on the bed, and when Kendra calls out to Brett, Owen thinks she’s talking to the dog. But no, the dog is Brady, and Brett is a person. “Sorry, he wanted to say hi to your new friend,” he explains. Owen’s confused and assumes he’s Kendra’s… brother? But while she does have several brothers, Brett’s not one of them. Rather, “I’m her husband,” he reveals. He just needs to grab a golf shirt and tells Owen it was a pleasure before taking Brady away so Owen and Kendra can enjoy their morning.

Owen, by this point, is very confused. So what does Kendra have to say about what just happened? Watch the clip from the episode, entitled “Open,” above.

In addition to this shocking secret of Kendra’s, we also see Grace (Sierra McClain) confront her father about his past infidelity. It was back in Season 2, in “Difficult Conversations,” that Grace found out her dad cheated on her mom, after Judd (Jim Parrack) and the rest of the 126 responded to a call in which a man had fallen unconscious on top of his girlfriend. “I don’t even know how Grace is going to respond when it’s time for her to come face-to-face with him to confront what it is that’s happened. I’m a little scared myself,” McClain told TV Insider back then. Well, now that time has come.

