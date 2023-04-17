Mischa Barton Joins Australian Soap ‘Neighbours’ at Freevee

Mischa Barton will be visiting Ramsay Street as a guest star in Freevee’s upcoming season of Neighbour.

Barton is set to appear in the upcoming Australian soap opera’s latest season, picked up by Freevee in November, as Reece, described as “an American new to Erinsborough who’s not quite who she appears to be.” The new chapter of Neighbours officially started production on April 17 in Melbourne, Australia, and will launch on Amazon Freevee in the autumn of 2023.

“With Neighbours launching on Amazon Freevee in North America, we are beyond excited to have an actor of Mischa’s caliber join us for the beginning of this exciting new chapter,” said Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ executive producer. “Mischa’s character is dynamic and unpredictable, and will have an instant presence on Ramsay Street. Our loyal viewers are going to love her, locally and abroad.”

Barton also shared her enthusiasm and added, “I’m excited to be part of this iconic show’s next chapter, and I am really looking forward to being back in Australia — a place I know and love! I think the character of Reece is going to be a great role for me to explore and play with.”

Barton is known for her roles in The O.C., The Sixth Sense, and her part in the upcoming murder-mystery Invitation to a Murder. The continuation of the long-running soap series —about the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia, a fictional suburb of Melbourne — picks up from was originally going to be its finale in 2022.

Over the years, the series has launched the careers of several big-name stars, including Guy Pearce, Margot Robbie, and Kylie Minogue, all of whom guest starred in the show’s original final episode.

The revitalized series will premiere for free, exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the UK and U.S. The series will stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa. Previous seasons of Neighbours and several iconic episodes are currently available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

Neighbours, New Season, Autumn 2023, Amazon Freevee