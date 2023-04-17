Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

It’s a big week for The Bold and the Beautiful.

First, the daytime drama will be celebrating its 9,000th episode on Tuesday, April 18, at 1:30/12:30c on CBS (and streaming on Paramount+). It’s a special standalone episode focused on fashion executive and heiress Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), following what matters most in life for her, including love and family. See a photo of her, along with the men who portray her epic romances, Tanner Novlan (Finn) and Scott Clifton (Liam) below.

Then, on Wednesday, April 19, music superstar Lil Nas X and The Late Late Show host James Corden will guest star. They’ll appear alongside Annika Noelle (Hope Logan) and Sean Kanan (Deacon Sharpe). In his acting debut, Lil Nas X will play a waiter at Il Giardino, with Corden a busboy. Watch the clip above for a sneak peek at their characters listening in on the drama of Hope and Deacon’s conversation.

Corden and Lil Nas X’s guest spots on The Bold and the Beautiful is coming fresh off their recent “Carpool Karaoke” segment, which aired in March on The Late Late Show and was taped in part on the B&B set with Noelle and Kanan.

The Bold and the Beautiful is set in Los Angeles in the glamorous world of haute-couture fashion and publishing industries and centers on the lives, loves, successes, and heartbreaks of the Forresters, Logans, and Spencers. It’s reaching its milestone 9000th episode in its 36th season, at a time when it’s the most-watched U.S.-produced daytime drama series in the world.

The daytime drama is produced by Bell-Phillip Television Productions, Inc. Bradley P. Bell is the executive producer and head writer.

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, 1:30/12:30c, CBS