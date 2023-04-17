‘Ride’ Stars Explain Why Their Characters Wouldn’t Fare Well on ‘Succession’ (VIDEO)

TV’s latest family dynasty show is on the Hallmark Channel, and it’s not exactly like others out there: These characters won’t be stabbing each other in the back so fast or easily.

Ride follows the McMurrays, a small-town ranching family. Nancy Travis plays matriarch Isabel, who, after losing her husband, has kept the ranch afloat and raised their sons. After one (Marcus Rosner’s Austin) dies in a rodeo accident, Tiera Skovbye’s Missy is left a widow, and she and Isabel work together to keep things going — and help as Isabel’s son Cash (Beau Mirchoff) steps into Austin’s shoes. Complicating matters? What may or may not be brewing between Missy and Cash.

When TV Insider asked Travis, Mirchoff, and Skovbye on which other family dynasty shows their characters would fare best and worst on, it was much easier for them to choose the latter.

“They’re not a duplicitous bunch. They’re honest. They’re trying their best,” Mirchoff explained. And so that’s why “Cash would be the worst on Succession,” he added.

Travis agreed, since Isabel is “a very straight-shooter.” She also wouldn’t fit in on Dynasty since “she’s not really a gossipy person.” And so her only option? “I think she’s in her own show, like maybe Ride.”

As for anyone they looked to for inspiration taking on these roles, it was more about real-life people than fictional characters. Mirchoff named his stunt double, Brock Radford, a Canadian bull-riding legend. Travis and Skovbye both pointed to one of their wranglers, a famous trick rider Jerri Duce. Travis called her her muse, “just a woman of the land and of this world and grit and grace.”

Watch the full video above for more from the stars about their inspirations and family dynasties.

Ride, Sundays, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel