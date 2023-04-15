Be on the Front Line Subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

It’s time for annual performance reviews at the 118, and for one member, it leads to a change in location … for now, right?!

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the April 17 episode of 9-1-1, “Performance Anxiety,” Chimney (Kenneth Choi) is reading his file in Bobby’s (Peter Krause) office, and hey, it all looks great. “Outstanding and outstanding, so many outstanding, Cap. It’s getting a little monotonous,” he says. And so when Bobby says they’re almost done, Chimney thinks they’ve moved on to the next part of their meeting: where he reviews him.

“Cap, I knew from the day you arrived you would be a guiding light for this house,” he begins, only for Bobby to interrupt him. “We’re not there yet. You missed one,” the captain informs him. Everything is checked outstanding except for…” Leadership. But as Chimney reminds him, “everybody knows I don’t aspire to the big chair, Cap. I’m pretty open about it, actually, which is why I look to you, the guiding light —” (Chimney has said “never again” about being interim captain.)

But, yet again, Bobby stops him to reveal he’s transferring him to the academy. Watch the rest of the clip above to see Chimney’s reaction and Bobby explaining why.

In addition to that transfer — Chimney will run into a familiar face at the academy — “Performance Anxiety” will see the 118 race to the rescue at emergencies at a commercial bakery and a bodybuilding competition. Plus, Eddie’s (Ryan Guzman) aunt gets involved in his personal life, and Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) helps a nervous teen suffering a panic attack.

Something tells us Chimney’s review of Bobby might change after this transfer.

9-1-1, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox