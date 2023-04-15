‘Barry’ Back Behind Bars, Mourning and Scheming on ‘Succession,’ Waco Aftermath, Mangia Italiano in ‘Ciao House’

HBO’s powerhouse Sunday lineup adds the final season of darker-than-dark dramedy Barry to follow Succession, reeling from last week’s shocking turn of events. A Showtime docudrama depicts the fallout from 1993’s tragic siege of the Branch Davidians compound in Waco, Texas. Food Network’s Ciao House competition sends U.S. chefs to Tuscany to cook and live together.

HBO

Barry

Season Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: Emmy winner Bill Hader’s brilliantly dark and twisted black-comedy farce returns for a fourth and final season, with the professional hit man and wannabe actor now in prison. “Are you mad at me? Because I love you,” Barry (Hader) entreats his mentor and Judas, narcissistic acting coach Gene Cousineau (the great Henry Winkler), whose interaction with a nosy reporter has to be seen to be disbelieved. Everyone’s spiraling after Barry’s high-profile arrest: his ex-girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg), whose homecoming to Joplin doesn’t ease her panic attacks; his former handler Fuches (Stephen Root), who begins to believe his “Raven” persona while incarcerated; and the weirdly chipper Chechen mobster Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan), who hero-worships Barry while plotting a new scheme with his ex-cartel soulmate Cristobal (Michael Irby). The audacious final season continues to explore whether someone who’s done as many awful acts as Barry can be, or deserves to be, redeemed. It’s riveting. (See the full review.)

HBO

Succession

9/8c

SUNDAY: The mighty has fallen. “History is happening, can you smell it?” remarks Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) with his typical clumsy enthusiasm—just a sample of the delicious awkwardness and avarice that ensues in the wake of last week’s game-changing event: the death of media mogul and Roy family patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox). In yet another episode that exceeds expectations, the family gathers—ostensibly to mourn, but mostly to scheme and obsess over the topic that has obsessed this series from the beginning: Who will take over the Waystar RoyCo conglomerate, and how will Logan’s death affect the sale to Lukas Mattson’s (Alexander Skarsgård) GoJo enterprise? As siblings and executives jockey for position, no alliance is safe, and the bad behavior is as appalling as it is amusing.

Ursula Coyote/Courtesy of SHOWTIME.

Waco: The Aftermath

Series Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: Michael Shannon (George & Tammy) returns to the scene of the tragedy in a five-part docudrama sequel to 2018’s Waco, which dramatized the disastrous siege and destruction of the Branch Davidian cult compound in Waco, Texas in 1993. Shannon once again plays FBI hostage negotiator Gary Noesner, dealing with PTSD from the botched standoff while the surviving members of the cult face trial. In flashbacks, Succession’s J. Smith Cameron portrays Lois Roden, an early leader and prophetess of the cult, who welcomes the young man who will become the infamous David Koresh (Keean Johnson as then-Vernon Howell).

Food Network

Ciao House

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Who wouldn’t want to go to Tuscany to savor the cuisine and Italian culture? Filmed on location, an eight-episode competition series sends 10 rising U.S. chefs to the region, where they’ll live together in a luscious villa while mastering techniques and classic Italian dishes for hosts/judges Alex Guarnaschelli and Gabriele Bertaccini. While working as individuals and in teams, interpersonal relationships also play a key role in who stays and who goes, when each episode concludes with the losing team voting off one of its members. The ultimate winner will get the dream prize of an “immersive culinary education” across Italy, training with master chefs. (Fans of Guarnaschelli can watch her take on three James Beard award-winning chefs in the Season 3 premiere of Alex vs America, Sunday at 8/7.)

Lifetime

Drunk, Driving, and 17

Movie Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: Every so often, Lifetime veers from the woman-in-peril and romcom formulas to dramatize a social issue—in this case, with a story “inspired by true events,” the repercussions of parents hosting parties for their teenage kids where alcohol is served with adult supervision. This backfires for Martha (ER’s Michael Michele) when she lets her son Dan (Antonio Davis) throw a party to celebrate his college acceptance, and his girlfriend Kim (Savannah Lee Smith) overreacts to his wandering eye by getting wasted and taking her hosts’ car with serious consequences.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: