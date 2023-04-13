USFL 2023 TV Schedule on Fox Sports & NBC Sports

Another spring football league is ready to kick off its season.

The second year of the revived USFL gets underway on Saturday, April 15, with the Philadelphia Stars at the Memphis Showboats and the New Jersey Generals at the 2022 champion Birmingham Stallions, both on Fox.

All 10 weeks of the regular season, two playoff games and the championship air across NBC, Fox, USA Network, FS1 and Peacock.

Games take place at Detroit’s Ford Field, Birmingham’s Protective Stadium, Memphis’ Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and at Canton Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio.

USFL 2023 TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern/Central.

WEEK 1

Saturday, April 15

4:30/3:30c: Philadelphia Stars at Memphis Showboats (Memphis), Fox

7:30/6:30c: New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham), Fox

Sunday, April 16

Noon/11a c: Michigan Panthers at Houston Gamblers (Memphis), NBC & Peacock

6:30/5:30c: Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham), FS1

WEEK 2

Saturday, April 22

12:30/11:30a c: Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham), USA Network & Peacock

7/6 c: Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham), Fox

Sunday, April 23

1/noon c: New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton), NBC & Peacock

7/6c: Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars (Canton), FS1

WEEK 3

Saturday, April 29

12:30/11:30a c: New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham), USA Network & Peacock

7/6c: Memphis Showboats at Houston Gamblers (Memphis), Fox

Sunday, April 30

Noon/11a c: Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit), NBC & Peacock

4/3c: New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers (Detroit), Fox

WEEK 4

Saturday, May 6

1/noon c: Houston Gamblers at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit), Fox

7:30/6:30c: Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers (Detroit), NBC & Peacock

Sunday, May 7

3/2c: New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals (Canton), NBC & Peacock

6:30/5:30c: Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton), FS1

WEEK 5

Saturday, May 13

12:30/11:30a c: Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers (Detroit), USA Network & Peacock

4/3c: Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham), Fox

Sunday, May 14

Noon/11a c: New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit), NBC & Peacock

3/2c: Memphis Showboats at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham), Fox

WEEK 6

Saturday, May 20

12:30/11:30a c: Pittsburgh Maulers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis), USA Network & Peacock

4/3c: Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers (Detroit), Fox

Sunday, May 21

Noon/11a c: New Orleans Breakers at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit), FS1

4/3c: New Jersey Generals at Houston Gamblers (Memphis), Fox

WEEK 7

Saturday, May 27

4/3c: Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham), Fox

9/8c: Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton), FS1

Sunday, May 28

2/1c: Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis), USA Network & Peacock

5:30/4:30c: Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals (Canton), FS1

WEEK 8

Saturday, June 3

Noon/11a c: Houston Gamblers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton), USA Network & Peacock

3/2c: Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham), NBC & Peacock

Sunday, June 4

1/noon c: Memphis Showboats at New Jersey Generals (Canton), Fox

4/3c: Michigan Panthers at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham), Fox

WEEK 9

Saturday, June 10

Noon/11a c: Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton), Fox

3/2c: New Orleans Breakers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis), NBC & Peacock

Sunday, June 11

2/1c: Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers (Memphis), NBC & Peacock

7/6c: Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals (Canton), Fox

WEEK 10

Saturday, June 17

1/noon c: Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals (Canton), USA Network & Peacock

4/3c: Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats (Memphis), Fox

Sunday, June 18

4/3c: New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers (Memphis), FS1

7/6c: Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers (Detroit), Fox

PLAYOFFS

Saturday, June 24

8/7c: TBD, NBC & Peacock

Sunday, June 25

7/6c: TBD, Fox

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, July 1

8/7c: TBD (Canton), NBC & Peacock