Which ‘Bel-Air’ Stars Have No Problem Naming Best-Dressed Character? (VIDEO)

Amidst the drama of Peacock’s reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, there’s one thing everyone can agree on: The fashion is on point. In fact, when TV Insider asked the Bel-Air cast to name the best-dressed character on the show, while one name did keep coming up, more than one person acknowledged it was a tough question.

“Queensylvia [Akuchie] is the most amazing costume designer,” Cassandra Freeman (who plays Vivian Banks) raved. “I think some of my costumes are incredible, but then I watch the show … it’s a tie for me.” Adrian Holmes (who plays Philip Banks) echoed her praise for their designer. “Everybody’s really fitted, especially this season. We’ve elevated the wardrobe,” he said.

Jimmy Akingbola had no issues answering the question, naming his own character, Geoffrey. “Honestly, I’m in tears of joy every time I walk into the costume room,” he shared.

A few people did name Hilary Banks, and Courtney “Coco” Jones pointed out, “that’s literally part of my storyline: the outfits.”

We also took the opportunity to ask the cast which personality trait of their characters they wish they had. “I think Will is extremely charismatic in a lot of situations I wouldn’t be charismatic in,” Jabari Banks (who plays Will) admitted.

Olly Sholotan admires that Carlton, “from the moment you meet him, lets you know what he thinks about you and lets you know where you stand.” Akingbola wishes he could “solve everything” like Geoffrey, while Holmes would love to have Philip’s patience. “He feels a lot and uses that as a superpower. I have some of those traits, but I think he’s definitely got them to another level,” he explained. And for Akira Jolie Akbar, it’s that “Ashley stands up for herself and speaks up about things,” in a way that she doesn’t.

