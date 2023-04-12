Andy Cohen Blasts Howie Mandel Over Tom Sandoval Interview

Andy Cohen has taken Howie Mandel to task over a recent interview with Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval, in which the America’s Got Talent judge seemingly excused Sandoval’s infidelity.

On Tuesday’s (April 11) episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cohen named Mandel the “Jackhole of the Day,” calling him out over a chat with Sandoval on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast.

“Tonight’s Jackhole goes to the fact that Howie Mandel apparently didn’t know what he was getting himself into with his interview of Tom Sandoval today,” Cohen said. “Because it seems like maybe he didn’t do his homework?”

That homework would be that Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with co-star Raquel Leviss, ending a nine-year relationship with the former. Sources at the time said that Sandoval and Leviss had a months-long affair before Madix found out.

Cohen blasted Mandel for his apparent lack of research and not knowing some of the key players in the drama. “Now both Sandoval and Howie are being dragged on social media,” the host stated. “Howie, you have to be careful before you take a side. Bravo fans are very passionate.”

Several fans took issue with how Mandel seemingly defended Sandoval’s behavior. “Not Howie Mandel saying Sandoval didn’t have a choice other than to cheat because his relationship was “stale” and he had a “beautiful young girl” in front of him…,” tweeted one viewer.

“Howie Mandel is defending Scandoval by saying the media and the world is being unfair to him when he has no clue who he is but has him on his podcast for views,” added another.

“The Howie Mandel podcast is an hour and twenty minutes? I’d rather eat glass than listen to Sandoval blame Ariana for his poor choices for that f*****g long,” wrote another fan.

During his interview with Mandel, Sandoval explained that he began to “feel trapped” in his relationship with Madix and needed to “make a change to feel alive again, to feel motivated, to feel optimistic again.”

This is what led to his affair with Leviss, who he said came along “at the worst time ever” when he was “yearning for a connection.”

“As Raquel and I became really good friends… I thought she was so awesome. Getting to know her. She’s so kind; she’s smart; she’s witty; she’s fun; she’s down for it; she’s beautiful,” he continued, before describing their first kiss.

“It was, like, magnetic. We were talking, moving closer… and all of a sudden we’re just kissing. I felt something that I hadn’t felt in so long emotionally.”

As for Mandel’s thoughts on the matter, he said, “You are a single young man who was in a relationship that, for all intents and purposes, was going stale, and you were surrounded by a beautiful young lady who happens to be a good friend… good friends with benefits, am I right?”

Check out more reaction to the interview below.

