‘Jeopardy!’: Fans React to Tonight’s Triple Stumper Final Jeopardy

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the April 11 episode of Jeopardy!]

After the previous episode receiving flack for its relatively easy Final Jeopardy, all three contestants during the following April 11 installment of Jeopardy! showcased a triple stumper.

During the first week of the month, four out of five days saw contestants getting the Final Jeopardy incorrect, and unfortunately, this installment was a return to form.

Artist Kat Jepson, theater professor Mark Sutch, and one-day champion (and Magic: The Gathering player) Robbi Ramirez entered Double Jeopardy with $4,600, $3,200, and $7,400, respectively.

The second Daily Double of the game arrived in the category: A Language of Consonant Plus Vowel; Kat added $3,000 to her total of $7,800, securing her spot in first place. Soon after, in the third Daily Double, in the category of: One Hot MoMA, Kat got the correct answer once again, bolstering her score of $12,400 to $23,800.

When Final Jeopardy finally approached, Kat stood in the lead, with Mark was just $10,200 behind her. Unfortunately, nobody could answer the following in the Nobel Peace Prize Winners category: “At times, they each lived on Vilakazi St. in Soweto, so it claims to be the world’s only street home to 2 Nobel Peace Prize winners.”

The correct answer was “Mandela and Tutu,” however, none of their guesses were even close to being right.

“lmao those FJ guesses,” one Reddit user said. “Henry Kissinger? WTF?,” another posted underneath the comment.

Be that as it may, Kat was able to withstand her bet of $3,401 to win $20,399, while her fellow contestants, Mark and Robbi, ended with a final score of $0 and $100, respectively.

Some wild guesses on Final #Jeopardy tonight. — Timothy (@_timothyjm) April 11, 2023

I’m sorry but that Final Jeopardy clue was too easy for all of them to not get it. Kissinger and Merkel? #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/xXCJjPOJ51 — Tired of this shit (@tiredtinNYC) April 11, 2023

Didn’t expect a Triple Stumper on #Jeopardy unless someone guessed de Klerk as the second. Though I guess if you know who Frederik de Klerk is you’d know he and Mandela probably didn’t live on the same street…for, I guess, the reasons they won Nobel Prizes. — vivek (@ABigThingBadly) April 11, 2023

HMMM I DIDNT KNOW OBAMA AND GHANI WERE FROM SOUTH AFRICA……. SMH THAT WAS THE EASIEST QUESTION OG THE NIGHT… #JEOPARDY pic.twitter.com/SiLyTAYHCd — Open Neon (@TheOpenNeon) April 11, 2023

I got final Jeopardy today when none of the contestants did! I feel smart! #jeopardy — Margaret Blom (she/her) 🌊🏳️‍🌈☮️🪶🦩🐾 (@Iowanbutliberal) April 11, 2023

I love Final Jeopardy! clues related to Africa. I knew the answer and I correctly guessed that every contestant would miss Tutu. #Jeopardy — Chidike Okeem (@VOICEOFCHID) April 12, 2023