‘Jeopardy!’: Fans React to Tonight’s Triple Stumper Final Jeopardy

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the April 11 episode of Jeopardy!]

After the previous episode receiving flack for its relatively easy Final Jeopardy, all three contestants during the following April 11 installment of Jeopardy! showcased a triple stumper.

During the first week of the month, four out of five days saw contestants getting the Final Jeopardy incorrect, and unfortunately, this installment was a return to form.

Artist Kat Jepson, theater professor Mark Sutch, and one-day champion (and Magic: The Gathering player) Robbi Ramirez entered Double Jeopardy with $4,600, $3,200, and $7,400, respectively.

The second Daily Double of the game arrived in the category: A Language of Consonant Plus Vowel; Kat added $3,000 to her total of $7,800, securing her spot in first place. Soon after, in the third Daily Double, in the category of: One Hot MoMA, Kat got the correct answer once again, bolstering her score of $12,400 to $23,800.

When Final Jeopardy finally approached, Kat stood in the lead, with Mark was just $10,200 behind her. Unfortunately, nobody could answer the following in the Nobel Peace Prize Winners category: “At times, they each lived on Vilakazi St. in Soweto, so it claims to be the world’s only street home to 2 Nobel Peace Prize winners.”

The correct answer was “Mandela and Tutu,” however, none of their guesses were even close to being right.

“lmao those FJ guesses,” one Reddit user said. “Henry Kissinger? WTF?,” another posted underneath the comment.

Be that as it may, Kat was able to withstand her bet of $3,401 to win $20,399, while her fellow contestants, Mark and Robbi, ended with a final score of $0 and $100, respectively.

What did you think of the Final Jeopardy moment tonight? Let us know in the comments below.

