Kit Harington’s ‘War’ Legacy, A&E’s Neighborhood and Road Wars, Brian Cox on BritBox, ‘FBI True’ on Boston Marathon Bombing

PBS

My Grandparents’ War

Season Premiere 8/7c

A compelling blend of history and genealogy, this series asks British stars to explore and reflect on their families’ wartime service. Season 2 opens with Game of Thrones star Kit Harington (Jon Snow) telling how his maternal grandparents met during a bombing raid in a hospital where Pippa was a nurse and Mick (later awarded a military cross for bravery) was her patient. His paternal grandfather John has an even more exotic backstory, stationed in the Caribbean (where he met wife Lavender) in the British Intelligence Services to spy on former king and Nazi sympathizer the Duke of Windsor. Serving at the same time and place as author Ian Fleming, could John Harington have been an inspiration for James Bond? (Future episodes feature actors Keira Knightley and Toby Jones and singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé.)

Neighborhood Wars

Season Premiere 9/8c

A very different sort of homegrown conflict gets the spotlight in a series where surveillance footage reveals bad behavior on the home front. The Season 4 opener is titled “Get Off the Sidewalk,” referring to an incident in which a neighbor pushes a 12-year-old for riding his bike on a Santa Ana (Calif.) sidewalk. Back-to-back episodes are followed by the Season 2 premiere, also with back-to-back episodes, of Road Wars (10/9c and 10:30/9:30c), with footage including a driver burning rubber in Times Square and nearly running over an NYPD officer.

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for Diageo World Class Canada And Audi

An Interview with Brian Cox

Special

In an extended version of a candid interview that aired last year on the BBC in the U.K., Succession’s Brian Cox (who made headlines in Sunday’s game-changing episode) opens up about his life, family and career, ranging from Shakespeare to the Shakespearean intrigues of the Emmy-winning HBO drama. The Scottish actor also discusses the myth and the possibilities of the “American dream.”

Paramount Plus

FBI True

Season Premiere

With 10 new half-hour episodes, the docuseries returns for a second season in which FBI agents rehash past cases at New York’s Arts & Crafts Beer Parlor. Among the high-profile incidents, retired special agent Richard DesLauriers recalls new details of the manhunt following 2013’s Boston Marathon bombing. Other infamous cases on the roster include the bombing of Oklahoma City’s Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, the Golden State Killer and a racketeering and murder bust of the American Outlaws Association Motorcycle gang.

Mark Schäfer/CBS

FBI

8/7c

Elsewhere in the fictional FBI (8/7c, CBS) universe, the team hunts down stolen ammunition after an Air National Guard Base deputy commander is abducted and forced to supply access codes. On FBI: International (9/8c), it’s destination Vienna after an American ballerina is assaulted in an acid attack. Series star Dylan McDermott’s daughter Colette guests on FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c) as a college coed whose roommates go missing after her brother is involved in a murder in their dorm room.

Robin Cymbaly/FOX

Accused

9/8c

Hawaii Five-0’s Meaghan Rath stars in one of the darker installments of the legal-drama anthology as Morgan, whose divorce from a successful investment broker (Christopher Gorham in villain mode) goes off the rails when she is framed for an unlikely crime. Will the court believe the trophy-wife teacher or the smug businessman whose cop brother (Dennis Andres) helped supply a key witness?

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

Night Court (8/7c, NBC): Judge Abby (Melissa Rauch) is in an ethical bind when she learns through a sealed file about the fraudulent history of the tech CEO who’s got her friends excited about investing in his new project.

Gotham Knights (9/8c, The CW): In their quest to take down the Court of Owls, Turner (Oscar Morgan) and his buds run across a notorious family of mobsters, the McKillens.

The Wall (9/8c, NBC): The game show’s fifth season introduces a new “Wall to Wall” twist where players can drop seven golden balls down the money wall simultaneously which could add $1 million or more to their bank—if they answer a question correctly. Followed by a new episode of Weakest Link (10/9c), featuring eight sets of identical twins answering questions under host Jane Lynch’s withering gaze.

Am I Being Unreasonable? (streaming on Hulu): Daisy May Cooper stars and writes in an edgy British comedy as an unhappy wife and mom whose secret grief spills out when she makes a new friend (Selin Hizli).