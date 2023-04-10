‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Brian Henegar Reacts to ‘SNL’ Joke About Him

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Brian Henegar walked away with $68,202 after a three-day winning streak on Jeopardy! last week, and he’s now opening up about his time on the show and fan reaction.

The guest services agent from La Follette, Tennessee, made quite an impression on viewers with his vast trivia knowledge. But his looks also drew attention, particularly his mustache, which several commenters said made him look like Adolf Hitler.

The mustache controversy became such a topic that it even ended up being referenced on the recent episode of Saturday Night Live during the Weekend Update segment (watch below).

“Well…I guess it’s great to make it on Saturday Night Live…I suppose,” Henegar tweeted on Sunday, April 9, before adding that he would be taking a social media break. “Hey y’all…gonna take a break for a few days…Promise I’ll be back…just need a little time alone…”

Others commented on his suits, with a user of the Jeopardy! Reddit forum asking Henegar, “What’s up with the lapels on all 3 of your suits?”

Responding to the question during an AMA (Ask Me Anything), Henegar explained, “Well, here’s the thing, I only had one black suitcoat at the time, it was a cheap one from a company, and I’m not making this name up, called “U look ugly today”.”

He added, “To be fair in the natural light, it looked fine, I wore to the audition and everything’s OK. I had no way of knowing that under the lights it would look as cheap as it really was, since I don’t really have the money to get a proper suit for the audition.”

However, with his winnings, Henegar said that one of the things he’s going to do is buy “two really good suits” from a tailor in Knoxville so that he’ll “look better” for the upcoming Wildcard tournament.

The Champions Wildcard is a new tournament that will give players that won at least one game the chance to return and compete for a spot in the 2023 Tournament of Champions.

Another fan asked how long he has to wait until he receives his winnings, to which Heneger replied, [I] have heard 90 to 120 days.

Also – you get the full amount and you are responsible for the taxes, since it’s considered “earned income.””

Summing up his past week, Henegar tweeted Sunday, “I just wanted to say that this has been a whirlwind of emotions…good and bad. But mostly good/great! I hope all of you are feeling well…and since I have a lot of new followers…I hope I can share some fun stuff from time to time. Peace!”

