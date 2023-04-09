Be on the Front Line Subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

Hen (Aisha Hinds) is in for a shock when she and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) are at the hospital on the job in the April 10 episode of 9-1-1.

Hen’s wife Karen (Tracie Thoms) called to inform her that their son Denny (Declan Pratt) wasn’t on the bus; the drop-off was 20 minutes earlier. And no, it’s not just that they forgot to put an after-school thing on their calendar. Karen contacted his friends and learned “he hasn’t been taking the bus home from school in months.” So how has he been getting home?

That’s when Chimney spots Denny walking into the hospital with a paramedic. Hen hurries over, hugs him, and tells Karen she has him. But what happened? Watch the sneak peek as the paramedic explains … and how Denny’s father (Troy Winbush’s Nathaniel) is involved.

So far, Hen and Karen have no idea that Denny has been tracked down and is spending time with Nathaniel.

“That will all come out and fairly soon, and yes, with Nathaniel, you can understand why he would keep the secret on a certain level. He wants to know his son,” executive producer Kristen Reidel previously told TV Insider. “But on the rest of the levels, it’s like, you should be telling Hen and Karen what’s going on, right? And so that situation will definitely blow up a bit when Hen and Karen find out what’s been going on. Because yes, he is the adult, and while you can understand him wanting to know his kid, what he’s doing is not OK.”

In addition to that storyline, “Mixed Feelings” will also see the 118 race to the rescues with emergencies at a spin class, in a hair salon, and to a husband and wife in a compromising position. Plus, Buck (Oliver Stark) discovers new cognitive abilities post-lightning strike, and Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney enlist Athena (Angela Bassett), and Bobby’s (Peter Krause) help with a suspicious neighbor.

9-1-1, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox