S Club 7 Member Paul Cattermole Dies at 46

S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole has died. The singer from the British pop band was 46 years old. The news of Cattermole’s death comes just ahead of his intended reunion with the group in 2023.

While no cause of death has been determined or shared with the public at this time, a joint statement shared by his family and the pop group said, “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.” At this time, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Cattermole’s death.

The singer was found on April 6 at his home in Dorset, England, where he was later pronounced dead.

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul,” a statement shared to S Club 7’s social pages began. “There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

S Club 7 was a hugely popular pop acts of the late ’90s and early 2000s and was made up of Cattermole, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens, and Jo O’Meara. The late singer was just 21 when he rose to fame with the group, which was formed in 1998 under the management of Simon Fuller and signed to Polydor Records.

The debut single was “Bring It All Back.” From that point forward, S Club 7 entertained fans with hit songs like “S Club Party” and “Don’t Stop Movin.'” Eventually, the group went on to feature in S Club 7 in Miami a TV series that aired stateside on what’s now known as Freeform. In the show, the band played fictionalized versions of themselves as they tried to make it big.

As previously mentioned, Cattermole intended to join his bandmates for an 11-date reunion tour around the U.K. and Ireland later this year.