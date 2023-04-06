‘It’ Prequel Series Adds Four New Cast Members Including James Remar & Chris Chalk

HBO Max‘s It prequel series has added four new cast members, including Dexter alum James Remar and Perry Mason actor Chris Chalk.

As reported by Variety, Remar and Chalk will be joined by Taylour Paige (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and Jovan Adepo (Watchmen) for the upcoming series, which is currently titled Welcome to Derry.

Character details are not yet known as the series is keeping things under wraps, but we do know that the show is set in the world of Stephen King‘s It universe and is based on his It novel. It is expected to expand the vision established by director Andy Muschietti in the feature films It and It Chapter Two.

The series was ordered at HBO Max in February and is developed by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, with the latter writing the first episode of the series, based on a story by him and the Muschiettis. Fuchs also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Brad Caleb Kane.

Also executive producing via their Double Dream production company are the Muschiettis, as well as Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin. HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television will produce.

Remar is best known for his role as Harry Morgan, the father of Dexter Morgan in FX’s Dexter. More recently, he played Frank Gordon in Gotham from 2016 to 2019 and Peter Gambi in Black Lightning from 2018 to 2021.

Chalk is most recognized for his co-lead role as Paul Drake in HBO’s Perry Mason reboot. His previous credits include Gotham, Homeland, and The Newsroom. Most recently, he starred as Marcus in Apple TV+’s thriller series Shining Girls.

Meanwhile, Paige is best known for playing Ahsha Hayes in the VH1 sports drama series Hit The Floor and gained further recognition for her parts in the films Jean of the Joneses, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Boogie, and Zola.

Finally, Adepo’s TV roles include Netflix’s When They See Us, the second season of Jack Ryan, Facebook’s Sorry for Your Loss, and HBO’s The Leftovers and Watchmen, the latter of which he was nominated for an Emmy. He also has previous experience on a King series, having starred in the miniseries The Stand.

Welcome To Derry, TBA, HBO Max