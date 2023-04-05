Keri Russell is caught in the middle of personal and political conflicts in the upcoming drama series The Diplomat, which is set to premiere on Thursday, April 20, 2023, on Netflix.

In the new trailer (watch below), we see the new U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Kate Wyler (Russell), arrive in London after her original trip to Afghanistan is changed. While Wyler is great in a crisis zone, she is less comfortable dealing with international war from a historic home in England’s capital.

As Kate adjusts to her new role, her husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), a former ambassador himself, is along for the ride, offering advice, whether it’s wanted or not.

“I’m not doing this the way you would,” Kate tells her husband in the clip, to which he responds, “That’s good, just don’t do it wrong.”

From showrunner Debora Cahn (Homeland), The Diplomat is described as a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships between countries and people. Russell’s character battles for world peace, while trying to keep her marriage alive.

However, while there certainly seems to be an intensity to the series, the trailer also hints at some humor along the way. There is a funny moment of Russell’s character asking Hal to sniff her armpit and a screaming match that ends with Kate yelling, “I look like a f****** psychotic,” while the whole office listens from outside the door.

The cast also includes David Gyasi (Carnival Row), Ali Ahn (Billions), Rory Kinnear (Years and Years), and Ato Essandoh (Altered Carbon). Guest stars include Celia Imrie, Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, T’Nia Miller, and Miguel Sandoval.

Speaking about the series to Tudum.com, Cahn said, “It’s a show about a bunch of good people doing their best to keep their global and personal partnerships intact without killing each other.”

“In the world of diplomacy, you’re dealing with a lot of rule-bound, protocol-driven behavior, but underneath all that, these are people who sweat, and spill coffee on their clothes, and forget the name of the person they’re talking to,” she added. “All of that is always bubbling under the grandeur and majesty of working with heads of state.”

The eight-episode series is executive produced by Cahn, Janice Williams, Simon Cellan Jones, and Russell. Dan Toland serves as producer.