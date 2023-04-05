Keegan-Michael Key & Dove Cameron on the Life-and-Death Stakes in ‘Schmigadoon!’ Season 2 (VIDEO)

If you thought the first season of Apple TV+ musical comedy Schmigadoon! was a spectacle, then, to quote a showbiz phrase, “you ain’t seen nothing yet!”

But Season 2 isn’t taking the same bright and sunny approach it did with its first, which saw troubled married couple Josh Skinner (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa Gimble (Cecily Strong) dropped into a fantasy world filled with lavish musical numbers and a who’s who of musical theater’s finest like Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Alan Cumming, and a pre-Oscar winning Ariana DeBose, to name a few.

In the new episodes, Josh and Melissa are back in the real world, looking for more from their lives… the kind of more that comes with another visit to Schmigadoon! However, as Key told our Jim Halterman when he and his co-star, Dove Cameron, stopped by our studio at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, things are “much darker” this time around. “It’s a much darker, layered experience,” he teases.

Adds Cameron, “Everything is different because what we’re doing obviously at this point is switching characters, completely.” Key notes that the series is also switching to a new era from the 1940s and 1950s of the first season, with all of the music paying homage to the ’60s and ’70s.

In the video above, the pair also talks about how a darker season also means life-and-death stakes. “There’s this sense that danger is lurking around every corner,” Key hints.

Schmigadoon, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, April 5, Apple TV+