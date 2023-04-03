Paramount+ is giving Fatal Attraction fans a taste of what they can expect from their reimagined TV show counterpart to the 1987 classic movie as the streamer unveils a full trailer and new key art featuring stars Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson.

Set to premiere Sunday, April 30 with three episodes airing exclusively on Paramount+, additional installments will arrive on a weekly basis as the eight-episode season plays out. The final two episodes will land on Sunday, May 28. It doesn’t take long to see the similarities between the original psychological thriller featuring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas as Caplan’s version of Alexandra Forrest utters that now-iconic line, “I’m not going to be ignored, Dan,” to Jackson’s Daniel Gallagher.

The all-new iteration delivers a story through the lens of privilege, personality disorders, family dynamics, and murder. In the present day, after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alexandra, Daniel is paroled with the goals of reconnecting with his family and proving his innocence. In 2008, Dan first meets Alex and his world begins to unravel after their brief affair threatens to destroy the life he’s built with his wife, Beth (Amanda Peet).

Joining Jackson, Caplan, and Peet in the series are Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson, Alysa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher, and Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Brooker. Viewers get a peek at these characters in action as the nearly two-minute trailer plays out, above.

Written by showrunner Alexandra Cunningham, she executive produces the series alongside Kevin J. Hynes, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and Silver Tree who directs the first five episodes. Get a taste of what’s to come in the trailer above, and don’t miss the Paramount Television Studios production as Fatal Attraction makes its debut later this April.

Fatal Attraction, Series Premiere, Sunday, April 30, Paramount+