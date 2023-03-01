Carnal desire and infidelity is the name of the game in Paramount+‘s upcoming original series Fatal Attraction, which is set to premiere on Sunday, April 30, in the U.S. and Canada.

Based on the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller of the same name, Fatal Attraction stars Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher and Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, who begin a dangerous love affair. This new adaptation will explore the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.

The newly released teaser (watch below) sees Caplan and Jackson’s characters meeting in an elevator and having a metaphor-driven conversation about pulling the emergency stop button. We then see the pair hooking up for a late-night fling before Dan’s wife enters the picture unexpectedly.

Amanda Peet stars as Dan’s wife, Beth Gallagher, while Alyssa Jirrels plays their daughter Ellen Gallagher. Other cast members include Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Brooker, and Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson.

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John) serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the series alongside exec producer Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason), with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit. Darryl Frank (The Americans) and Justin Falvey (The Americans) also serve as exec producers for Amblin Television. Silver Tree (Dead To Me) is also on board as an exec producer and directed five episodes.

The first three episodes of the eight-episode series will drop on Paramount+ on April 30, followed by new episodes streaming weekly on Sundays. The final two episodes will be available to stream on Sunday, May 28.

The original Fatal Attraction movie was released in 1987 and was directed by Adrian Lyne. It starred Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, and Anne Archer in the lead roles. The film became the highest-grossing movie of 1987 worldwide and received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (for Close), Best Supporting Actress (for Archer), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

Fatal Attraction, Premieres, Sunday, April 30, Paramount+