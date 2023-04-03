‘American Idol’: Breakdowns, Walk-Offs & Drama in Hollywood Week Part 2 (RECAP)

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for American Idol.]

The pressure cooker bubbled over during the American Idol Duets Round of Hollywood Week. This season those who made it through the Performance Round were tasked with choosing their partners. Katy Perry likened it to the American Idol Hunger Games. Platinum ticket holders Tyson Venegas, Kaylin Hedges, and Cam Amen had first pick of who they wanted to work alongside.

For some contestants, it was smooth sailing while others ventured down a rocky road. This resulted in breakdowns, walk-offs, and emotionally charged performances. Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy had the arduous task of narrowing down the field ahead of the Show Stopper Round and Final Judgement. Find out if your favorites survived, below.

Dunamis Dou – Elijah McCormick & Lucy Love

Dunamis, by the way, is a Greek word for power. Elijah chose Lucy because of her stage presence and how she brought uplifting energy. Elijah thought about being given a second chance at life, recovering from a near-fatal car accident hours after his high school graduation. Lucy’s Idol dream was fueled by wanting to leave a lasting legacy for her kids. The two created beautiful harmony on “My Girl” by The Temptations. “And that’s how you did it,” Lionel raved. Katy thought it was fun and loved their vibe. The judges were a unanimous yes.

The Jet Setters – Carina DeAngelo & Nutsa

They spoke about meeting in Vegas and being friends ever since. The good vibes didn’t last as Carina didn’t appreciate Nutsa going to her hotel room early. Nutsa came down an hour later for more time with Carina and a vocal coach. Carina’s frustrations continued. She felt the rendition and arrangement were only spotlighting Nutsa. This was 3:20 a.m. in the morning. Fast forward to the next day where their styles clash was evident during “I Put a Spell on You.” The judges felt the tension and were overall overwhelmed. They sent Carina home and kept Nutsa.

Chocolate Vanilla Swirl – Elise Kristine & Matt Wilson

Matt had Elise audition for him before deciding on partnering up. Two of the top voices came together nicely though on “You Are The Reason” by Calum Scott. The judges gave them a standing ovation. “You’re one of my favorite voices,” Luke said of Matt. Their confidence shone through according to Luke, Lionel, and Katy. They also complimented 18-year-old Elise’s tone at such a young age. To the next round, they go.

Blue Bonnett – Hannah Nicolaisen & Warren Peay

The two chose an intimate song in Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s “It’s Your Love” despite having just met. They received some coaching from Luke in bringing the right passion needed to pull off an authentic performance. The judges ultimately loved it. Luke felt the magic, impressed by how they took a country music classic and made it their own. An easy decision pushing them onward.

Body Roll Boys – Zachariah Smith & Isaac Brown

Isaac wanted to help Zachariah get “jiggy with it.” They decided upon Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing” as the song choice in acknowledgment of their fighting spirit. It was a struggle to nail down the lyrics going into the performance. Katy stopped the music after watching them look at their phones. “Just sing,” she commanded. The hopefuls put their phones in their pockets. Zachariah fed off the showmanship of Isaac, even though they missed a few lyrics. The judges appreciated their improvisational efforts. They took that into account in the decision-making. The two survived.

The Shenanigans – Kaylin Hedges & Tyson Venegas

Tyson wanted to pick a duet partner who had a good personality and went with a fellow platinum ticket holder in Kaylin. The youthful favorites sang “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen. Judges had chills. Luke remarked Tyson might be the biggest star they ever encountered. They were sent through.

Camo Cousins – Jon Wayne Hatfield & Preston Duffee

A match made in camo heaven. Their bromance was born in New Orleans, bonded by matching tattoos of the year 2001. The country duo went with ”Buy Dirt” by Jordan Davis and judge Luke, which was acknowledged as a risk. Luke said it wasn’t an easy decision but broke the bad news that it was the end of the line for John Wayne. Preston got the green light forward.

Kindred Spirits – Oliver Steele & Iam Tongi

The pair shared an emotional connection as they were started on their musical journey by their dads and wanted to honor them. Iam’s guitar broke right before going on stage. Not using his father’s guitar deflated his confidence. The lovable Hawaiian powered through on a cool version of The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears.” Luke noticed Iam was reading lyrics off his guitar but loved the soul the duo brought to the table. They both made it to the next round.

The Trio – Jayna Elise, Adin Boyer & Summer Joy

Aidin had a breakdown after failing to find a partner. He reminded himself why he was there and wanted to show people what those with autism have to go through. Aidin was the odd one out in duos and was paired with Jayne and Summer as the sole trio. They meshed well on “I’m Still Standing.” Katy dubbed them the holy trinity. Lionel loved the confidence from them. The judges thought Summer was the best of the group, but still sent them all forward.

The Cryptics – PJAE & Wé Ani

Their name was born out of a belief that at times Lionel’s criticism of them was a little cryptic. The personable pair planned to put on a show for the judges with a new spin on Blu Cantrell’s “Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops!).” “We never had more fun watching a duet,” Katy said after they finished. The pop star can see the potential of a long-term duo if Idol doesn’t work out for them. An easy decision to move them through.

Untitled – Cam Amen & J Valerione

Cam said his choice of duet partner was more than voice but heart. He related to the struggles and sacrifices made to chase a dream. Overwhelmed by the stress of it all, J packed up and left rehearsals. Later on, Cam received a text that Jay had withdrawn from the competition. As the sun came up, Jay returned and had a change of heart. The two came together once again on The Doobie Brothers’ hit “Listen to the Music.” Katy called J a leader and complimented Cam’s grace and compassion. They made it forward.

Loud & Proud – Fire & Kaya Stewart

The two seemed to click right from the beginning. However, the next morning things took a turn as Kaya was battling illness. Fire and Kaya walked on stage for what was thought to be to perform “Whataya Want from Me” by Idol alum Adam Lambert. Stewart told the judges she was sick and decided not to perform. The daughter of Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart then walked off stage in tears. Katy asked the room who wanted to sing with Fire, a single mom who has been working as a stripper. Jayna Elise answered the call. Katy reassured Fire she would not be abandoned anymore. The judges were touched seeing how Jayna lifted Fire up and Fire’s never-give-up attitude. Fire’s Idol aspirations remained unextinguished.

American Idol, Sundays, and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC