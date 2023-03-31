Shemar Moore Sets ‘Young & the Restless’ Return for 50th Anniversary

The Young and the Restless is gearing up to return of Shemar Moore who is making his comeback as fan-favorite Malcolm Winters as part of the soap’s 50th anniversary celebration.

According to Deadline, Moore’s return to Genoa city will take place on Monday, May 8, marking his first reprisal since 2019’s Kristoff St. John tribute episode following the late star’s death. As fans will recall, Moore’s character was brothers with St. John’s Neil Winters.

Shemar Moore in 'The Young and the Restless'

(Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS)

In the upcoming installment, Malcolm returns to the town in order to connect with his daughter Lily (Christel Khalil) as well as his nephews Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic). Moore got his start with The Young and the Restless nearly 30 years ago, appearing on the soap for the first time in 1994.

He stayed with the show until 2007 when he made his ultimate exit shifting his focus to Criminal Minds which he starred in from 2005 to 2017. In the years since his Y&R departure, he’s made small appearances here and there. Moore is currently awaiting a seventh-season renewal for his current show S.W.A.T. in which he plays Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson.

Over the years, Moore has won eight NAACP Image Awards as well as the 2000 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work on The Young and the Restless. Moore’s return to the show is just one of the many surprises CBS has had in store for the soap’s anniversary which officially took place on Sunday, March 26.

Stay tuned for potential additional information regarding Moore’s appearance and let us know what you think of the star’s return to the soap.

The Young and the Restless, Shemar Moore Returns, Monday, May 8, 12:30/11:30c, CBS

