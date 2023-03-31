Melanie Lynskey is everywhere right now, and we are loving it. Now, the Yellowjackets star (who also showed up in The Last of Us Season 1) is guest starring on the FOX animated comedy HouseBroken, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at her in the April 2 episode.

Lynskey voices Pinky, a ferret who was put on steroids to look like a poodle and lives in the basement with a group of other discarded pets who are out to terrorize the upstairs animals on National Pet Adoption Day. And, as you can see in the clip, that means tying them up in the basement.

“We’ve been listening to your group through that vent for months, and we’ve heard Honey talk about loving yourself and being worthy of happiness. Well, we deserve a good life, too, the kind of life you upstairs animals have, so we’re going to take your lives, like in that hit movie, Us, we also heard through the vent,” Pinky explains before asking, “Any last words?”

Yes, what exactly is Pinky? The ferret explains about the steroids, adding, “people do that to smuggle us in the country” and referring people to a QR code on screen. Watch the rest of the clip above to see what Pinky does next to the HouseBroken crew.

In “Who’s A Scaredy Cat?” when Honey (Lisa Kudrow) attempts to cure Diablo’s (Tony Hale) irrational fear of basement monsters, she puts the whole group in jeopardy. Chico (Sam Richardson) and The Gray One (Jason Mantzoukas) follow Kevin onto a plane to get to the bottom of why Kevin always abandons Chico. Chief (Nat Faxon) faces off against the loud barking dog in the sky, more commonly known as thunder.

This episode can’t end well for Pinky, but on thing’s for sure: Lynskey continues to play characters we wouldn’t want to mess with, and it’s a blast to watch.

HouseBroken, Sundays, 9:30/8:30c, FOX