‘Yellowjackets’: Who’s Alive, Who’s Dead & Who’s Missing in Present Day?

Sneering snow. Barbed-wire wind. Impenetrable dark. There’s no denying it—even with all our modern comforts, winter can still be a slog to get through. Winter while stranded in the Canadian wilderness, in 1996? Yeah, that’s hell. The remaining Yellowjackets team members never quite warmed up from the chill… and all the awful things they did to survive it.

During what’s sure to be an intense Season 2, we’re breaking down which characters in the “past” timeline are currently alive, dead, or “status unknown” in the present.

