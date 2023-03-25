‘Yellowjackets’: Who’s Alive, Who’s Dead & Who’s Missing in Present Day?

Sneering snow. Barbed-wire wind. Impenetrable dark. There’s no denying it—even with all our modern comforts, winter can still be a slog to get through. Winter while stranded in the Canadian wilderness, in 1996? Yeah, that’s hell. The remaining Yellowjackets team members never quite warmed up from the chill… and all the awful things they did to survive it.

During what’s sure to be an intense Season 2, we’re breaking down which characters in the “past” timeline are currently alive, dead, or “status unknown” in the present.

Yellowjackets, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday March 26, 9/8c, Showtime, and now available on streaming and on demand

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in Yellowjackets
Kailey Schwerman/Showtime

Shauna Sadecki: Alive

Shauna’s alive, but in both past and present, she’s going through it. Teen Shauna (Sophie Nelisse) has the extreme misfortune of being pregnant in the middle of winter in the middle of the Canadian wilderness (yikes), and Adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) has the extreme misfortune of having murdered her lover—who she believed was blackmailing her—only to find out her husband was doing the blackmailing. Yeah, all is not well for Shauna.

Tawny Cypress as Taissa in Yellowjackets
Kailey Schwerman/Showtime

Taissa Turner: Alive

…but it’s not like things are going a whole lot better for Taissa. Adult Taissa (Tawny Cypress), especially, is struggling. She won the election to earn her a State Senate seat, but she might have lost her mind. Throughout Season 1, her fits of sleepwalking not only returned, but worsened. At the end of last season, Adult Taissa discovered a mysterious crawlspace in her basement. That cobwebby, ominous room contained her son’s destroyed doll, the decapitated head and heart of the family’s missing dog, and the same painted symbol from the wilderness flashbacks.

Juliette Lewis as Natalie in Yellowjackets
Kailey Schwerman/Showtime

Natalie Scatorccio: Alive

Alive, but where? As Season 1 ended, Adult Natalie (Juliette Lewis) was abducted from her motel-room home by a band of mysterious purple-clad people who, it’s implied, answer to Adult Lottie Matthews. In the premiere we found out she was, in fact, taken to Lottie—but it’s still not clear why. We’re guessing it’s not to have a comforting cup of tea and reminisce about the good (bad?) old days. Meanwhile, Teen Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) has patched things up with Travis (Kevin Alves) as they continue to search for his missing brother.

Christina Ricci as Misty in Yellowjackets Season 2
Kimberley French/Showtime

Misty Quigley: Alive

Misty’s got it all under control—or at least, as under control as any of the ‘Yellowjackets’ adults have it. After helping Adult Shauna cover up the murder, Adult Misty (Christina Ricci), ever the citizen detective, has found a case. She’s set her sights on tracking down Natalie, which seems likely to put her on a collision course with Lottie.

Lauren Ambrose as Van in Yellowjackets Season 2
Kailey Schwerman/Showtime

Van Palmer: Alive

Surprise, Van’s alive! This came as a surprise during the show’s hiatus, as Showtime released images of Adult Van (Lauren Ambrose). Prior to that, fans hadn’t known whether Teen Van (Liv Hewson) had survived the wilderness. Not much is known about her role in the upcoming season, but we know she’ll be involved in Taissa’s storyline.

Simone Kessell as Lottie in Yellowjackets Season 2
Kimberley French/Showtime

Lottie Matthews: Alive

Alive, and enigmatic as ever. Teen Lottie (Courtney Eaton) seems to have a metaphysical connection to the woods and near-supernatural calming abilities. Adult Lottie (Simone Kessell) was behind Natalie’s abduction and the trailer made it sound as if the Adult Yellowjackets will be allying with her for as-yet unknown reasons, so we’re intrigued to discover whether Lottie will be friend or foe to her surviving teammates.

Steven Krueger as Ben Scott in Yellowjackets
Kailey Schwerman/Showtime

Coach Ben Scott: Unknown

If we had to guess, we’d guess the odds aren’t in Coach Ben’s (Steven Krueger) favor. We haven’t heard definitively in the present-day timeline that he’s dead, but with one remaining leg in such a pernicious situation… he’s at a definite disadvantage, to say the least.

Luciano Leroux as Javi in Yellowjackets
Kailey Schwerman/Showtime

Jav Martinez: Unknown

Of the “Unknown” characters on Yellowjackets, Javi (Luciano Leroux) is probably the most unknown. He split from camp after suffering a nasty scare during the riotous Doomcoming debacle, and that’s the last we’ve seen of him. With winter bearing down on the survivors, it’s doubtful—but not impossible—that he’d endure on his own.

Keeya King as Teen Akilah in Yellowjackets
Colin Bentley/Showtime

Akilah: Unknown

Akilah doesn’t have a ton of screentime in the first season, and we’re given no indication either way on the subject of her survival. While Keeya King played her in Season 1, Nia Sondaya is playing her in Season 2.

Alexa Barajas as Mari in Yellowjackets Season 2
Kailey Schwerman/Showtime

Mari: Unknown

Mari (Alexa Barajas), like Akilah, isn’t necessarily a central player in the events of Season 1. With that said, some fans have speculated (and as of now, it does seem likely) that she might be the girl who fell into the pit in the show’s blood-chilling opening sequence. Now that we know Lottie survives, Mari is the only other named team member with dark hair.

Nuha Jes Izman as Crystal in YELLOWJACKETS
Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Crystal: Unknown

The Season 2 premiere is the first we’ve heard from Crystal (Nuha Jes Izman), a JV Yellowjacket and survivor of the crash. At this point, we don’t have much indication whether she makes it out of the wilderness or dies before the team is rescued.

Mya Lowe as Teen Gen in YELLOWJACKETS
Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Gen: Unknown

Like Crystal, Gen (Mya Lowe) is another JV plane-crash survivor. So far, we’ve been given no indication as to whether she’s still alive in the present timeline.

Kevin Alves as Teen Travis in Yellowjackets
Colin Bentley/Showtime

Travis Martinez: Dead

Poor Travis. In the past, Teen Travis has lost his younger brother, but he and Natalie seem to be back on again. In the present, Adult Natalie and Misty found Adult Travis (Andres Soto) hanging from the rafters in a barn, the mysterious symbol painted in candlewax beneath his body. We still don’t know for sure who killed him, but based on information obtained from Travis’ bank accounts, it’s implied that Lottie had something to do with it.

