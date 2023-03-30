Did ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Sharon Stone Do Better Than Her Sister?

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the March 30 episode of Jeopardy!]

One of the new contestants on Jeopardy! in the March 30 episode had one goal: to do better than her sister.

Manager Sharon Stone and e-commerce specialist Jacob Lang joined the returning champ, lawyer Lisa Sriken. And according to a user on Reddit who wrote that Sharon is her boss, “she always gets ‘are you the real Sharon Stone?'”

When it came time to get to know the three of them in the middle of the Jeopardy! round, Sharon shared that she wanted to do better than her sister had. Her sister, Kathy, had been on the trivia game show five or six years ago and came in third. “We are pretty competitive, so I’m hoping somebody else rolls over and at least lets me have second,” Sharon shared. Host Ken Jennings laughed and asked, “second place would go a long way at your next family get together? I see. I’ll remember this.”

So how did Sharon do? At that point in the game, she was in second, with $2,200 behind Lisa’s $3,000 and ahead of Jacob’s $2,000. At the end of the Jeopardy! round, Sharon was in the lead with $4,800 (to Jacob’s $4,000 and Lisa’s $200).

Then in Double Jeopardy!, Sharon found the second and third Daily Doubles of the game and got both correct. The second was in the category “’EI,’ OH!” and the clue was “A famous one on a kids’ TV show debuted in 1968 and included a scale model trolley.” The answer “What is neighborhood?” The third, in “World Place Names,” read “Legend says this sea is named for Theseus’ father, who flung himself into the waters when he thought his son was dead.” The answer was “What is the Aegean Sea?” Sharon added $2,000, then $4,000 to her totals with these. She ended the round with a runaway score of $18,000, over Jacob’s $7,600. Lisa, on the other hand, was out with $1,000.

The Final Jeopardy! category was “Brand Names,” with the clue reading, “the success of this brand has its roots with a hydrotherapy pump its cofounder created for his son, who had arthritis.” Neither contestant got it correct (Jacuzzi), but Sharon only wagered $1,000, ending the game and wining with $17,000. (Jacob didn’t bet anything.)

“Sharon Stone, you’re not just the best Jeopardy! player in your family, you’re a Jeopardy! champion,” Jennings told her.

But who is her sister? According to a user on Reddit, it could be Kathy Tesar. If it is, Kathy played the June 11, 2015 game and ended each round in third place ($600 for both Double Jeopardy! and Final Jeopardy!). The returning champ that game, Darren Harris-Fain, won.

