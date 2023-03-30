‘Split Second’ Is Back! 5 Things to Know About Classic Game Show’s Return

The classic Monty Hall game show Split Second is coming back to television on the Game Show Network on Monday, April 17, with an updated look and a brand new host.

Here is everything you need to know about the new series.

Where Can You Watch?

Split Second will premiere on the Game Show Network (GSN) on Monday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on weekdays.

It will be hosted by Emmy-nominated actor John Michael Higgins, who currently hosts the fellow GSN game show America Says. Higgins, who recently appeared as Principal Toddman in the Saved by the Bell revival, is best known for his roles in Christopher Guest‘s mockumentary films such as Best In Show and A Mighty Wind, as well as memorable parts in Pitch Perfect and The Break-Up.

Is The Show a Revival?

Yes, Split Second was created by legendary Canadian TV host Monty Hall and Stefan Hatos and first aired as a daytime series produced for ABC from March 20, 1972, to June 27, 1975. Tom Kennedy hosted this original ABC version, with Jack Clark serving as announcer.

A second version of the show was revived in 1986 in syndication with Hall as host and Sandy Hoty as announcer. This short-lived edition ran until 1987.

What Are The Rules?

Three contestants are given a split second to decide which of three general interest trivia questions they can answer. The first player to buzz in chooses first, while the last player has to answer whatever is left.

The players earn points for correct answers. In Round 1, if only one player gets their question right, they score a maximum of 100 points. If two players answer correctly, they each score 50 points. And if all three get their answers right, they’ll each score 25 points. The points are doubled in subsequent rounds.

After three rounds, the highest-scoring player will advance to the bonus round, where they get to answer a series of rapid-fire questions for the chance to win $10,000.

Is There A Trailer?

Yes, and you can watch it below. The clip sees Higgins introducing fans to the show, saying, “I’m hosting a new show. It’s a brand-new show. It’s coming soon, and I know you’re going to love it just as much as I love doing it.”

We also see a brief snippet of gameplay, with three contestants answering the prompts to the question, “Things that rhyme with the word ‘Think.'”

Why Jeopardy! Fans Will Love It

Split Second is sure to appeal to Jeopardy! fans due to its various similarities, including three contestants, a returning champion format, fast, buzzer-based gameplay, and a diverse range of trivia.

It certainly seems like viewers are excited about the show, judging by the reaction on social media.

“John Michael Higgins has “Split Second”?! This is Going to Be a Whole Lot of Fun!” wrote a commenter on YouTube, while another added, “Can’t wait to see this!”

“I love America Says and I’m sure I’ll love Split Second too! Can’t wait!!” tweeted another viewer, while one person wrote, “I’ve been a game show junkie since I was 4, I’ll definitely be watching!! Lol I don’t know how many times I faked a sick to skip kindergarten to watch the Price is Right.”

Split Second, Season Premiere, Monday, April 17, 7:30 pm ET, Game Show Network