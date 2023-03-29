Disney+ has a new coming-of-age tale coming through the sci-fi adventure Crater.

Starring Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Mckenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce, and Scott Mescudi (more commonly known as rapper Kid Cudi!), Crater shows the intergalactic teen gang heading out on one final adventure before one of their own is relocated to a faraway planet.

Crater follows Caleb Channing (Russell-Bailey), who was raised on a lunar mining colony. He’s about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father (Mescudi). Before he departs for a new section of the last frontier, and to fulfill his dad’s last wish, Caleb and his three best friends, Dylan (Barratt), Borney (Hong), and Marcus (Boyce), and a new arrival from Earth, Addison (Grace), hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater.

Disney+ has shared a first-look photo of the young cast. Check out the celestial group decked out in their space travel gear above.

The Disney+ original movie will debut exclusively on the service on May 12. Directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, the film is a 21 Laps Production and was written by John Griffin and produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen. It’s executive produced by Emily Morris, John G. Scotti, Rpin Suwannath, Gordon Gray, Paris Latsis, and Terry Douglas.

Crater joins other kid-centric original titles coming to the streaming service in 2023, including Prom Pact, premiering March 30; The Crossover, premiering April 5; the live-action Peter Pan film, Peter Pan & Wendy, premiering April 28; and American Born Chinese, premiering May 24.

Russell-Bailey previously starred in the Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, and Loretta Devine-led Family Reunion on Netflix. Grace was last seen in the chilling Peacock drama series A Friend of the Family.

Kid Cudi has been ramping up his acting and producing credits as of late, starring in the 2022 horror film X alongside Mia Goth, producing the Goth-led hit movie Pearl, appearing in four-episode arc in Westworld Season 3, and more.

Hong was in John Mulaney’s Sack Lunch Bunch special and four episodes of Only Murders In the Building. Barratt was seen in The Other Me, FX‘s A Christmas Carol, Responsible Child, The White Princess, and more. And Boyce is a relative newcomer, with Crater being one of his biggest credits to date.

Crater, Original Film Premiere, Friday, May 12, Disney+