Taraji P. Henson on Joining 'Abbott Elementary' as Janine's 'Hot Mess' Mom

Quinta Brunson and Taraji P. Henson in 'Abbott Elementary'
Taraji P. Henson battled it out against Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson last month on NBC’s That’s My Jam. “Of course [Quinta and I] sister-girl bonded,” Henson recalls. “I was like, ‘If ever you need me on the show, I’m there. I’m such a fan.’ A couple of weeks later, I got the call and said, ‘Absolutely!’”

Below, Henson tells us about joining the fan-favorite ABC sitcom in the Wednesday, April 12 episode titled fittingly, “Mom.”

As an Abbott fan, what is it that you like?

Taraji P. Henson: I have an affinity for teachers. I was a substitute teacher here in Los Angeles County before my career took off. These people are real, and the jokes [on the show] are laugh-out-loud funny.

Taraji P. Henson-'Abbott Elementary'

(Credit: ABC)

You play the single mom of Quinta’s character, second-grade teacher Janine Teagues.

Vanetta is one of those mothers that just won’t grow up. She’s a hot mess in a beautiful way. And she loves Prince, which is why Janine loves Prince.

Janine reveals they haven’t talked in six months. So what prompts Vanetta’s first visit to Abbott?

We all have those loved ones who don’t call until they need something, right? This, unfortunately, is Janine’s mom. It’s a very complicated relationship.

Any chance we’ll see Vanetta again?

I hope they call me back. I had so much fun. And Quinta kind of looks like me with the big eyes and the apple face!

