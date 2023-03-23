Find Out When ‘Happy Valley’s Third & Final Season Will Be Released in the U.S.

Fans of the critically acclaimed British drama series Happy Valley are in for a treat, as the third and final season of the show has been announced to officially premiere on Monday, May 22, 2023, exclusively on Acorn TV, AMC+, and BBC America.

The six-episode season promises to be an epic and unmissable conclusion to the series, which has won multiple BAFTA Awards and has been praised for its gripping storylines and exceptional performances.

Created and written by Sally Wainwright, the show follows the story of Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) as she battles crime and personal demons in Calderdale in West Yorkshire, England. In Season 3, Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim, which sets off a chain of events that leads her back to murderer and rapist Tommy Lee Royce, played by James Norton.

Meanwhile, Catherine’s grandson Ryan, played by Rhys Connah, is now sixteen and has his own ideas about his relationship with Tommy.

Catherine is also on the verge of retirement as she battles the problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them. The big question is, will she be able to solve this last case? The six-episode season also sees Siobhan Finneran returning to her iconic role as Clare Cartwright, Catherine’s devoted sister. Watch the teaser above.

The series is a Lookout Point production for the BBC, co-produced with AMC Networks. Wainwright and Lancashire serve as executive producers alongside Faith Penhale and Will Johnston for Lookout Point, Ben Irving and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC, with BBC Studios handling the series distribution.

Happy Valley has gotten praise for its excellent writing, direction, and performances, and the final season promises to be just as gripping as the previous two. With its all-star cast and storyline that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, this is one show that fans won’t want to miss.

Happy Valley, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, May 22, Acorn TV, AMC+, and BBC America