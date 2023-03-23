Crisis on ‘Grey’s,’ Netflix’s ‘Night Agent,’ 50 Years of ‘Young and Restless,’ NCAA Sweet 16

ABC/Liliane Lathan

Grey’s Anatomy

In the first of a two-part episode—translation: cliffhanger alert—Kate Walsh returns as Addison Montgomery, helping Bailey (Chandra Wilson) welcome a new group of OB/GYN trainees. Her arrival triggers a violent reaction from anti-choice protesters, which leads to a lockdown at Grey Sloan. And as the promo blares: “No doctor is safe.”

Call Jane

Movie Premiere

By coincidence, Hulu begins streaming a 2022 film inspired by the underground network The Janes, which helped provide access to safe abortions in the days before the Roe-vs-Wade ruling. Elizabeth Banks stars as a 1968 Chicago housewife who is denied an exemption by a hospital’s all-male board when she seeks the procedure to remedy a possibly life-threatening condition. Sigourney Weaver and Wunmi Mosaku co-star as part of a community committed to helping such women in crisis.

The Night Agent

Series Premiere

Like a more mindless version of Bodyguard, this overlong 10-part action thriller stars square-jawed Gabriel Basso as boy-scout FBI agent Peter Sutherland, an underappreciated hero living in the shadow of a (seemingly unfairly) disgraced father who toils away on the night shift in the White House basement, manning an emergency phone line that never rings. Until cybersecurity whiz Rose (Luciane Buchanan) calls in a panic, fleeing a home invasion that costs the lives of her secret-spy relatives. The chase is on, and on and on, as they avoid relentless assassins while investigating a cartoonish conspiracy that reaches to the White House. Oscar nominee Hong Chau (The Whale) co-stars as the female president’s Chief of Staff, who seems to be the only one who believes Peter is up to the job of saving the world.

The Young and the Restless

The long-running CBS daytime soap, one of the few still standing, marks its actual 50th anniversary on Sunday, but the celebration begins today, when Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) host Genoa City’s posh Bicentennial Gala ball. The occasion brings back several fan favorites while business as usual continues, meaning no secret can stay buried forever. A prime-time retrospective special airs Monday night.

Alaska Daily

It’s a rare series that takes journalism seriously, and in one of the better subplots of this issue-oriented drama, Eileen (Hilary Swank) inspires veteran local reporter Bob (Matt Malloy), who goes along to get along, to toughen up to get some much-needed intel that can help the paper in its crusade to find the true killer of indigenous woman Gloria Nanmac. With only one episode remaining, Eileen and her fearless partner Roz (Grace Dove) continue chasing leads, though both are distracted by the fact that their enterprising work has led to job offers from significant big-city papers. Will they stay or will they go? For that matter, will Alaska Daily itself make it past the first season?

Star Trek: Picard

The Trek nostalgia goes into overdrive in another pivotal episode of Picard’s triumphant final season, when an away team infiltrates a top-secret repository of off-the-books tech. (Or as Patrick Stewart’s Picard puts it: “Burgle the very institution hunting us.”) The rest of the Titan crew decamps to the fleet’s museum, run by Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), who wryly observes: “Leave it to you, Jean-Luc, to turn fatherhood into an intergalactic incident.”

