‘Young and the Restless’ Star Michael Graziadei Proposes to Girlfriend on ‘The Talk’ (VIDEO)

Michael Graziadei, who plays Daniel Romalotti on The Young and the Restless, popped the big question to his girlfriend of ten years, Lauren Carey, live on TV.

The moment came on Tuesday’s (March 21) episode of The Talk, where Graziadei appeared with his Y&R co-stars Camryn Grimes, Bryton James, and Christel Khalil to celebrate the soap opera’s 50th anniversary. During the interview, Graziadei mentioned how Carey had had a birthday this week and asked her to come to the stage.

“This is my beautiful girlfriend, Lauren,” he said as Carey joined him on the stage. “We’ve spent the better half of 10 years together… She’s given me beautiful twins, and I just wanted to do something special for your birthday. So I was thinking, you know, how there is no one on this earth that I would rather grow old and die with.”

He then got down on one knee and continued, “So, I was wondering… if you would marry me?”

The crowd erupted in cheers as Graziadei asked, “Is that a yes? She said yes!”

Carey joked with James and Khalil that she has them to thank “because he can afford the ring now.” She also said she had no idea Graziadei was about to propose. “I mean, it’s been 10 years, so I figured it was never gonna happen,” she admitted.

When Sheryl Underwood asked the soap star what was going through his mind during the romantic moment, he confessed, “I really have to pee,” which caused laughter from the audience.

“This is the man I’m marrying,” Carey quipped.

Sharing the clip of the proposal on his Instagram page after the show, Graziadei commented, “So grateful for everyone who helped to make this special moment, one that @lmcla will remember forever.”

“Duuuuude!!! Congrats Team Boston/Austin!!,” wrote fellow Y&R star, Conner Floyd, while Y&R alum Adrienne Frantz commented, “Congratulations @goodgriefcharliebrown I am so excited for you and Lauren!!! Yay!!!”

