‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React To Contestant’s Marching Band Blazer

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the March 21 episode of Jeopardy!]

Folks could not resist noticing a particular contestant on the Match 21 episode of Jeopardy! named Charlotte Diffendale.

As soon as the show began, people online began sharing pictures and gifs of figures who have worn similar marching band attire. This includes the late Michael Jackson and Queen Elizabeth. Although many Jeopardy! fans love to see contestants with a sense of style; they were unprepared for this ensemble.

But could Charlotte take down last night’s champion, Melissa Kapper?

After a strong appearance the night before and a winning lead going into Double Jeopardy, Champion Melissa kept the pace going with $22,800 as the game went into Final Jeopardy.

Contestant Charlotte doubled her cash when she let it ride during the second Daily Double, gaining second place. But Melissa regained her dominance by answering the third Daily Double correctly. She wagered $4,000 to her score of $14,000 in the category Etymology: “The word delectable is related to this word that refers to one who dabbles in the fine arts or other areas.”

Melissa ended the round in the lead, with Charlotte at $14,000 and contestant Brandon at $9,000.

The category for the Final Jeopardy was Medieval Places. The question: “One of the participants in an 1170 event at this place said, “Let us away, knights; he will rise no more.” No one was able to get the correct answer, so it all came down to what everyone decided to wager, especially with Melissa and Charlotte being so close.

Melissa only bet $5,201, reducing her to $17,599 to become the two-day champion.

So unfortunately, fan-favorite Charlotte was unable to secure a win over Melissa, but she did win the internet for a day. Check out some reactions below.

Me too! I think it’s a lot of fun!

Very bold choice, stands out on camera, and I am here for it!#Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/0jVBuvf85Q — SkeeterBombay (@SkeeterBombay) March 21, 2023

Freaking Sargeant Pepper’s on #Jeopardy tonight pic.twitter.com/RKwikHVOet — Obama’s Shadow Warrior Against the Amish (@GasolineJoy) March 21, 2023

This one lady on Jeopardy tonight looks like she’s dressed to be on the cover of the Beatles Sgt. Pepper’s album. — Jonny B (@JBrack1980) March 21, 2023

“Welcome back, my friends

to the show that never ends.

We’re so glad you could attend

Come inside, come inside…”

#EmersonLakeAndPalmer#Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/cNciPFz4qM — Still Ur MF Nightmare (@Skull_Clutter) March 21, 2023

What in the greatest showman is happening here #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/RbYkha4etp — goaway (@nunyah78) March 21, 2023

Charlotte looks like she’s going to lead some Grenadiers up Bunker Hill! #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/4BuZXrlt5Q — Willie Gabel (@willieg21) March 21, 2023