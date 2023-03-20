Shannen Doherty Defends ‘Charmed’ Reboot After Fan Backlash

Shannen Doherty joined her former Charmed co-stars Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, Drew Fuller, Brian Krause, and Dorian Gregory at That’s 4 Entertainment’s 90s CON in Hartford, Connecticut, and defended the upcoming reboot.

When a fan booed the mention of the newer CW series, Doherty responded, “Not cool… Don’t boo to people who supply literally hundreds and hundreds of people with their job.”

Doherty, who played Prue Halliwell in the hit series, added that “the new Charm is also for a younger generation,” noting, “I’ve met a lot of people that have bonded just like all of you have bonded, right where this Charmed got you through a lot of life experiences [and] brought you and your family close to get closer together, there’s a whole other generation that felt the same thing with the new Charmed.”

“It may be for all of us to be like ‘Well, it would be nice to be asked to be on the show,’ but you know, when they created their own thing and did it, I applaud them for supplying a lot of jobs. And they’re incredibly nice people, FYI,” she continued.

The event featured panels from the likes of Beverly Hills, 90210, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Full House, Hocus Pocus, Saved By The Bell, Clueless, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and The Wonder Years, with the stars of those hit shows reuniting on stage and taking fan questions.

One memorable moment saw a surprise appearance from Kenan Thompson, who reunited with Kel Mitchell for an All That panel following the announcement of the Good Burger film sequel.

Other talent in attendance across the weekend included Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley, Melissa Joan Hart, and more.