You know the saying: If you don’t have something nice to say … Well, that’s surely on Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) mind at the funeral she attends in the March 20 episode of the CBS comedy, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek!

In “Mmm, Fresh Baked Sock!” on Bob Hearts Abishola, Abishola must reconcile a decade-old wound when she’s forced to attend the funeral of an unlikable aunt. And it’s said funeral that you can get a glimpse of in our clip.

Those at the funeral aren’t too focused on the family member who has passed away. But why isn’t she smiling in the photo? “That is her smile,” Abishola says.

Then, after Yinka (Bukola Ogunmola) welcomes them, Abishola approaches her to offer condolences from her mother, who couldn’t be there. “You lived with mommy for a while, that must have been a wonderful time for you,” Yinka says. Watch the clip above to see Abishola’s response (as well as who regrets not being single at the funeral).

“I’m excited that not only does this episode show the beauty of how we Nigerians celebrate our dead, but how so many elements of our culture were maintained within the African American community when you see the similarities with funerals in places such as New Orleans,” co-showrunner and executive producer Gina Yashere (who also stars as Kemi) says.

Also in the episode, which showcases Nigerian culture and captures both the heart and the poignancy that makes the comedy unique, at the factory, Bob (Billy Gardell) struggles with the first batch of socks before receiving support from an unlikely source.

