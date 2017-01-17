ABC Picks Up Legal-Drama Pilot From Shondaland

ABC has picked up the pilot of an untitled one-hour legal drama from writer Paul Davies and ABC Studios/Shondaland. Davies is currently a writer on another Shondland show: Scandal.

The show, set in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Federal Court, follows lawyers working on both sides of the law—for the defense and the prosecution. As with all Shondaland shows, their lives will intersect as they handle high profile cases in the SDNY court.

Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers will also executive produce. Shondaland already produces Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder, and The Catch for the network. A new drama, formerly titled Still Star-Crossed, is slated to premiere later this season.

