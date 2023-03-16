The Blacklist hits a milestone that few shows get the chance to — its 200th episode — on March 19. And it celebrates by bringing the laughs, as you can see in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek.

Right in the middle of the drama, Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) returns to Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) in the van with their food. “I’m starving, what took so long?” Ressler complains. Dembe blames it on the long lines and unpacks the bag. But “these are French fries, I ordered onion rings,” Ressler reminds him.

“I told them onion rings, they must have made a mistake on the order,” Dembe insists… as he eats an onion ring himself. When Ressler calls him out on it, the other man just says, “They got my order right.”

Then it’s back to what’s important. Watch the clip above to see what makes Ressler want to move right away and Dembe’s argument for staying put.

“Any time Ressler and Dembe team up, it’s funny and frustrating,” Tawfiq tells TV Insider.

In the 200th episode, “The Hyena,” Red (James Spader) attempts to secure a late financier’s fortune locked by a series of challenging clues. When a deadly assassin pursues the money, the Task Force bands together to protect the endowment’s rightful heirs.

The drama reaches this milestone in its 10th and final season. “After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we’re honored to reach our conclusion,” showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath said in a statement when it was announced the show would be ending. “It’s been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week. We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters.”

But will anyone bring Ressler onion rings?

The Blacklist, Sundays, 10/9c, NBC