Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes After Using Slur During Trump Debate on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg has apologized for using an offensive term on Wednesday’s (March 15) The View that perpetuates a negative stereotype about the Romani people.

On Wednesday’s episode, the panel was discussing former President Donald Trump when Goldberg stated that there are “some people who still believe he got ‘gy***d’ somehow in the election,’ using an outdated and offensive term once used to mean ‘cheated’ or ‘deceived.’

According to Deadline, the word was not bleeped out during the live broadcast on the East Coast.

The official Twitter account for The View posted a video from Goldberg following the episode, where the Oscar winner apologized for using the word.

A message from Whoopi Goldberg regarding today’s episode of #TheView. pic.twitter.com/PIvwYRWMsy — The View (@TheView) March 15, 2023

“You know, when you’re a certain age, you use the words that you know from when you were a kid, or you remember saying, and that’s what I did today, and I shouldn’t have,” she said. “I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it, and I didn’t. I should have said ‘cheated,’ and I used another word, and I’m really, really sorry.”

There were a mix of reactions to Goldberg’s apology on social media.

“I had no idea anyone took offense. She’s educating me and many others bc I had no idea anyone found offense in the term. Thanks Whoopi for teaching us!” tweeted one viewer.

“I can’t stand Whoopi, and she’s said lots of horrible things. But I have to defend her here Most people don’t know the etymology of the word “gypped” and almost no one who uses it means to offend the Roma people Now that we know, we can stop using it, but I’ll give her a pass,” wrote another.

“As a 66 year old, I do appreciate this heartfelt apology,” said one fan. “I’m horrified to think of common place sayings of the 60’s including the word she referenced. We all learn and grow. When we know better, we do better.”