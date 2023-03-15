Take the Leap Subscribe to our Married at First Sight Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 16, Episode 11, “Moonshine and Monthiversaries.”]

Married at First Sight Season 16 has hit the all-important one-month anniversary as the remaining four couples mark the milestone in the episode “Moonshine and Monthiversaries.”

While the meaningful accomplishment may seem simple from the outside, the one-month anniversary also marks the halfway point in the show’s great social experiment, as four weeks later, Decision Day will arrive and force the pairs to make a choice about staying together or getting divorced. Below, we’re breaking down all of the key moments from the pivotal installment, so beware of spoilers ahead.

Sounding Off

Ahead of their big celebrations, some of the newlyweds meet up with friends for advice, with Kirsten enjoying a pedicure alongside a pal. During the hangout, she vents about being frustrated that Shaquille doesn’t hug and kiss her when he comes home but complains about her lack of openness. She admits that she feels slightly rejected. But only time will tell if they can turn things around.

Meanwhile, Nicole’s dad pays her and Chris a visit at their apartment, where he informs his son-in-law that it’s best to do what makes him happy and not to let his habits be changed because of marriage. When Nicole’s dad walks away from the seemingly benign conversation, he tells the camera that Chris could use a dose of Big Dick Energy.

Airris, on the other hand, meets a friend at a local bar for a drink and some advice about how to handle his relationship, which he feels isn’t making much improvement. While he notes the upcoming “monthiversary,” Airris tells his buddy about the lack of sex in his marriage and his ongoing struggle to find attraction in Jasmine, who is attracted to him. Can the conundrum be solved?

Double Date Fun

In a fun outing, Nicole and Chris went on a double date with fellow newlyweds Clint and Gina for a unique spin on a local tour. Described as a redneck comedy bus tour, the couples were driven around Nashville and given a tour before arriving at a moonshine bar where they tried different flavors of the liquor. As they talk and joke around, Clint and Gina offer an update on their romance, saying they’re making progress, and Clint even calls Gina a world-class woman.

Monthiversaries

Each couple celebrated their one-month anniversaries in special ways beginning with Airris and Jasmine, who went to a rage room where they smashed up things with hammers. He hoped it would be a good way to release some frustrations for both of them. Meanwhile, Jasmine gets a little sad looking over wedding photos and realizes she doesn’t feel as happy or hopeful as she did on that day. But Airris isn’t giving up, he admits he hasn’t put the effort in every day like his vows promised, but he believes they can improve their situation. While she wants to grow intimacy, he wants to build common ground for them by taking sex off the table until after Decision Day. Will it work? Hopes don’t seem high, but anything is possible.

As for Clint and Gina, he’s struggling with a hangover from their moonshine tour the day before, but he rallies them to recreate their Jamaican honeymoon waterfall adventure at Nashville’s Rutledge Falls. There, Clint swims, and Gina watches from shore with dog Hank. They bring their positive vibes home for a Jamaican meal and decorations in their apartment, ending their anniversary on a high note.

Meanwhile, Chris surprises Nicole with a helicopter sightseeing tour over Nashville, for which they both get dressed up. Upon landing, they head home and set up their wedding video, which sparks some tough reactions from Nicole, who is critical about how she looks in the wedding photos and video. Chris tells Nicole she shouldn’t look at herself that way, but it’s unclear if the tears in her eyes are from personal image problems or the joy of seeing their wedding.

Kirsten and Shaquille opt for roller skating, where they eventually take a break to sit for a romantic dinner. As they discuss their progress, he expresses frustration over not knowing her that well and wishes she’d introduce him to family and friends. She, in turn, complains that Shaquille doesn’t initiate anything between them when they’re supposed to be improving their relationship, worrying that if he’s not committed, why would she introduce him to friends and family if he could only serve to hurt them with a potential breakup?

Group Dinner

As a separate group celebration, the couples got together to discuss their progress with each other as Gina and Clint tease their Jamaica redemption and growing improvement. Nicole facilitates the conversation, asking Jasmine and Airris about their current status. While Jasmine shares she has feelings, Airris’ lack of attraction is causing their friction. Curious about the predicament, Airris asks the consummated couples if married sex is better or not. And as for Kirsten and Shaquille, they remain quite mum at the table, although she lets it slip out that they’re having small improvements in building their chemistry.

Later at home, Shaquille calls out Kirsten for her comment about minor improvements and says he’s frustrated with her not opening up. She counters that he needs to work on intimacy. While they agree that they could both improve, Shaquille tells Kirsten he doesn’t want to be with someone who can’t let their guard down. But does that apply when she disagrees with his observation? We’ll have to wait until next week to find out. Stay tuned as Married at First Sight continues on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 16, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime