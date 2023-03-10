Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Blind Auditions continue on The Voice in Season 23, and as always, the coaches — Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton — have their different tactics when it comes to trying to enlist vocalists for their teams.

TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek from the March 13 episode features 15-year-old Ryley Tate Wilson’s blind audition, and his performance of “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn very quickly wins over Kelly, who is the first to turn her chair. But Niall follows her rather quickly. It takes Blake, then Chance a bit longer, but they all do turn by the end, wowed by Ryley Tate’s voice.

The coaches, especially Kelly, are surprised to hear his age, but she and Niall do use that to their advantage when it comes to trying to coax him to join their teams.

“My head nearly exploded. That was the best audition we’ve seen here by a long shot. I remember what I was like at 15 auditioning for a show like this,” Niall says. “I was shaking like a leaf.” But he didn’t hear any of that in the vocalist standing before them, though he says he was nervous. “You definitely have that storyteller element to your voice from the second you open your mouth,” Niall adds.

Kelly immediately reminds Ryley Tate that she was the first to turn her chair. “Because I heard your tone, and I was like, it’s incredible. Your voice is insane,” she explains. “I love working with young people, too. Actually, I win a lot of time with young talent, and I think it’s because I started as a young talent — I know Niall did as well — on a singing competition and it can be a different thing than making an album.”

Watch the clip above for more from Niall and Kelly’s pitches, as well as Chance and Blake throwing in their own. Whose pitch will win over the 15-year-old?

The Voice, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC