World Baseball Classic 2023 TV Schedule, Teams, Preview & USA Roster

It’s been a six-year wait, but the World Baseball Classic international tournament is back. And it’s bigger, with the field expanded from 16 teams to 20.

Games take place March 7-21 at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taiwan, the Tokyo Dome in Japan, Chase Field in Phoenix and loanDepot Park in Miami.

Fox Sports has live coverage of all games across Fox, FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes and streaming on Tubi.

The United States, winners of the 2017 tournaments, are among the favorites, with a roster featuring 21 All-Stars and four MVPs.

United States 2023 World Baseball Classic Roster

Catchers: Kyle Higashioka (Yankees), J.T. Realmuto (Phillies), Will Smith (Dodgers)

Infielders: Pete Alonso (Mets), Tim Anderson (White Sox), Nolan Arenado (Cardinals), Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals), Trea Turner (Phillies), Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals)

Outfielders: Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Jeff McNeil (Mets), Cedric Mullins (Orioles), Kyle Schwarber (Phillies), Mike Trout (Angels), Kyle Tucker (Astros)

Pitchers: Jason Adam (Rays), Daniel Bard (Rockies), David Bednar (Pirates), Nestor Cortes (Yankees), Kendall Graveman (White Sox), Merrill Kelly (D-backs), Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers), Lance Lynn (White Sox), Miles Mikolas (Cardinals), Adam Ottavino (Mets), Ryan Pressly (Astros), Brooks Raley (Mets), Brady Singer (Royals), Adam Wainwright (Cardinals), Devin Williams (Brewers)

2023 World Baseball Classic Pools

POOL A

Chinese Taipei

Cuba

Italy

Netherlands

Panama

POOL B

Australia

China

Czech Republic

Japan

Korea

POOL C

Canada

Colombia

Great Britain

Mexico

United States

POOL D

Dominican Republic

Israel

Nicaragua

Puerto Rico

Venezuela

2023 WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern/Central. Days Begin at 6/5a c.

Tuesday, March 7

11/10c: Pool A: Cuba at Netherlands (Taiwan), FS1

Wednesday, March 8

6/5a c: Pool A: Panama at Chinese Taipei (Taiwan), FS2

10/9 c: Pool B: Australia at Korea (Tokyo), FS1

11/10c: Pool A: Panama at Netherlands (Taiwan), FS2

5/4a c: Pool B: China at Japan (Tokyo), FS1

Thursday, March 9

6/5a c: Pool A: Italy at Cuba (Taiwan), Tubi

10/9 c: Pool B: Czech Republic at China (Tokyo), Tubi

11:30/10:30c: Pool A: Cuba at Panama (Taiwan), FS1

5/4a c: Pool B: Korea at Japan (Tokyo), FS1

Friday, March 10

6/5a c: Pool A: Italy at Chinese Taipei (Taiwan), Tubi

10/9 c: Pool B: China at Australia (Tokyo), FS2

11/10c: Pool A: Panama at Italy (Taiwan), FS1

5/4a c: Pool B: Czech Republic at Japan (Tokyo), FS1

Saturday, March 11

6/5a c: Pool A: Netherlands at Chinese Taipei (Taiwan), FS2

Noon/11a c: Pool D: Nicaragua at Puerto Rico (Miami), FS2

2:30/1:30c: Pool C: Colombia at Mexico (Phoenix), FOX

7/6c: Pool D: Dominican Republic at Venezuela (Miami), FS1

9/8c: Pool C: Great Britain at United States (Phoenix), Fox

10/9 c: Pool B: Czech Republic at Korea (Tokyo), FS1

11/10c: Pool A: Chinese Taipei at Cuba (Taiwan), FS2

Sunday, March 12

6/5a c: Pool B: Japan at Australia (Tokyo), FS1

7/6a c: Pool A: Netherlands at Italy (Taiwan), FS2

Noon/11a c: Pool D: Nicaragua at Israel (Miami), FS2

3/2c: Pool C: Great Britain at Canada (Phoenix), FS1

7/6c: Pool D: Venezuela at Puerto Rico (Miami), FS1

10/9 c: Pool C: Mexico at United States (Phoenix), FS1

11/10c: Pool B: Australia at Czech Republic (Tokyo), FS2

Monday, March 13

6/5a c: Pool B: Korea at China (Tokyo), FS2

Noon/11a c: Pool D: Dominican Republic at Nicaragua (Miami), FS2

3/2c: Pool C: Colombia at Great Britain (Phoenix), FS2

7/6c: Pool D: Israel at Puerto Rico (Miami), FS1

10/9 c: Pool C: Canada at United States (Phoenix), FS1

Tuesday, March 14

Noon/11a c: Pool D: Nicaragua at Venezuela (Miami), FS2

3/2c: Pool C: Canada at Colombia (Phoenix), FS2

7/6c: Pool D: Israel at Dominican Republic (Miami), FS1

10/9 c: Pool C: Great Britain at Mexico (Phoenix), FS1

Wednesday, March 15

6/5a c: Quarterfinal 1: Pool A Runner-Up at Pool B TBD (Tokyo), FS2

Noon/11a c: Pool D: Venezuela at Israel (Miami), FS2

3/2c: Pool C: Mexico at Canada (Phoenix), FS2

7/6c: Pool D: Puerto Rico at Dominican Republic (Miami), FS1

10/9 c: Pool C: United States at Colombia (Phoenix), FS1

Thursday, March 16

6/5a c: Quarterfinal 2: Pool B TBD at Pool A Winner (Tokyo), FS2

Friday, March 17

7/6c: Quarterfinal 3: Pool C TBD at Pool D Winner (Miami), FS1

Saturday, March 18

7/6c: Quarterfinal 4: Pool D Runner-Up at Pool C TBD (Miami), Fox

Sunday, March 19

7/6c: Semifinal 1: Q1 Winner at Q3 Winner (Miami), FS1

Monday, March 20

7/6c: Semifinal 2: Q2 Winner at Q4 Winner (Miami), FS1

Tuesday, March 21

7/6c: Final: Semifinal 1 Winner at Semifinal 2 Winner (Miami), FS1