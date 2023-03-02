What started out as a joke may become a reality for the support group in Dear Edward, as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the March 3 episode.

In the “Folklore” clip, Sam (Dario Ladani Sanchez) shares, “I cleared out Ben’s storage unit. I took all his stuff to Goodwill and I couldn’t leave a single thing there… They say that a lot of those donations just end up getting thrown away, so I just couldn’t.” He admits, “It just felt wrong.”

Lacey (Taylor Schilling) gets it, since her garage is still full with her sister’s belongings. “What if we had a garage sale?” Linda (Amy Forsyth) suggests. Dee Dee (Connie Britton) is “opposed to garage sales on principle,” and Sam isn’t completely on board either, explaining, “The last thing that I want to do is make money off of his death.” But Lacey has an idea. Watch the clip above for more, including the others’ reactions.

Also in the episode Shay’s (Eva Ariel Binder) father comes back into her life, leading to tension with Edward (Colin O’Brien). Plus, Adriana (Anna Uzele) and Kojo (Idris Debrand) take Becks (Khloe Bruno) to the mountains and Lacey and John (Carter Hudson) hit an impasse. New episodes will continue to drop Fridays on Apple TV+ through March 24.

Dear Edward, adapted from Ann Napolitano‘s novel, tells the story of Edward, a 12-year-old boy who is the only survivor of a devastating commercial plane crash (his family was also on board). As he and others all over the world are affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.

The series is written by showrunner Jason Katims, who executive produces through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein. Napolitano also serves as executive producer alongside Fisher Stevens, who directed the first episode.

Dear Edward, Fridays, Apple TV+