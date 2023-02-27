Musical is not a word that immediately comes to mind with NBC‘s Quantum Leap, but that didn’t stop us from asking Raymond Lee, who plays time traveler Dr. Ben Song on the revival of the iconic Scott Bakula drama, about the show’s theme song (could it have lyrics?).

All of that aside, Lee is pleased with the way the series has opened up the world for his character in ways the original didn’t. “Because the algorithm in the past 30 years has improved so greatly and science has come such a long way, we have figured out ways to slingshot through time and space and be a little bit more accurate and intentional about what time period we’re going to land at,” Lee tells us.

Besides Ben traveling outside the timeline of his own life (Bakula’s Sam Beckett only traveled within the years he was alive), the Monday, February 27 episode also hits close to home in ways his previous leaps have not. In the episode, Ben leaps into one of the daughters of an Indian American family which is a “parallel to leaping into an Asian American family,” Lee says. “Ben has no choice but to be reminded of his own.”

Given Ben’s “swiss cheese memory” where he often doesn’t remember critical facts about his own life — like why he embarked on his time-traveling mission without even telling his fiancée, Addison (Caitlin Bassett) — this is huge for the character. “There’s going to be moments where we get to see pockets of emotion that perhaps had been buried or even forgotten,” he says.

Watch the video above for more on the episode, and tell us below — what do you think Quantum Leap’s theme lyrics should be?

