Editor’s Letter: Why You Need a TV Insider Magazine

“TV Insider Magazine — how does that connect to TVInsider.com?”

Earlier this week, our partners at TV Guide Magazine launched a new publication under the same name as this very website. And that’s no coincidence. Over the last few years, our digital brand has seen such a great response from readers like you that, in a bit of reverse engineering, it seemed like the right time for a magazine to complement our offering.

At face value, the magazine and site are aiming to bring you something similar: guidance and recommendations for navigating the overwhelming landscape of streaming. What’s actually worth watching? How do you get the most from your streaming services? Where can I find that great show everyone keeps talking about?

TVInsider.com answers the above questions and more on a daily and weekly basis, with must-watch lists, exclusive interviews, breaking show news, and in-depth series recaps. Meanwhile, TV Insider Magazine now zooms out for a monthly guide for streamers wanting to stay on top of the newest shows, specials, and movies on services big (Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+) and small (BritBox, Acorn TV, AMC+).

Additionally, the magazine goes deep into the buzziest shows of the month, as the inaugural issue does with Kiefer Sutherland for his new Paramount+ thriller, Rabbit Hole, as well as Showtime’s highly-anticipated second season of Yellowjackets.

Oh, and you’re not imagining things — some of our digital franchises like Top 25, What’s in My Queue, and Throwback have made their way to the pages of TV Insider Magazine. So you’ll want to check those out for the monthly streaming hot list, new celebrity TV recommendations, and nostalgia-filled retrospectives.

For all of this and more, pick up the March issue of TV Insider Magazine, currently on newsstands, and for purchase online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now. And keep checking back with TVInsider.com for up-to-the-minute scoops and breakdowns for all things TV and streaming!