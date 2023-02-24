‘Bel Air’: Jabari Banks on Why Will’s Vulnerability Is So Important for Young Men (VIDEO)
“Will is searching for his freedom in Season 2, who he is, where he belongs,” says Jabari Banks of his hoops-loving character in Bel-Air, the contemporary family drama, a reimagining of the 90’s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
If you tuned in for the February 23 season premiere, you know Will’s quest leads to heart-to-hearts with his wealthy uncle/father figure Phil (Adrian Holmes); and bonding (and razzing) with his cousins Carlton (Olly Sholotan) and Hilary (Coco Jones).
This season, we’ll see Will go on a journey with a new character, basketball recruiter Doc Hightower, played by Brooklyn McLinn.
And while he’s still fresh, Will guards a soft side that won hearts with the original character. Says Banks, “Seeing [Will’s] vulnerability, I think it’s super important to young men growing up.”
Bel Air, Season 2, Thursdays, Peacock