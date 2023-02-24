‘Bel Air’: Jabari Banks on Why Will’s Vulnerability Is So Important for Young Men (VIDEO)

Kate Hahn
Comments

Bel-Air

 More

“Will is searching for his freedom in Season 2, who he is, where he belongs,” says Jabari Banks of his hoops-loving character in Bel-Air, the contemporary family drama, a reimagining of the 90’s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

If you tuned in for the February 23 season premiere, you know Will’s quest leads to heart-to-hearts with his wealthy uncle/father figure Phil (Adrian Holmes); and bonding (and razzing) with his cousins Carlton (Olly Sholotan) and Hilary (Coco Jones).

Olly Sholotan, Jabari Banks, Cassandra Freeman, Adrian Holmes, and Akira Akbar in 'Bel-Air'

Greg Gayne/PEACOCK

This season, we’ll see Will go on a journey with a new character, basketball recruiter Doc Hightower, played by Brooklyn McLinn.

And while he’s still fresh, Will guards a soft side that won hearts with the original character. Says Banks, “Seeing [Will’s] vulnerability, I think it’s super important to young men growing up.”

'Bel-Air' Adds Original 'Fresh Prince' Star Tatyana Ali for Season 2
Related

'Bel-Air' Adds Original 'Fresh Prince' Star Tatyana Ali for Season 2

Bel Air, Season 2, Thursdays, Peacock

Bel-Air - Peacock

Bel-Air where to stream

Bel-Air

Jabari Banks

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson
1
Quinta Brunson Sets Record Straight on ‘Heartthrob’ Tyler James William
Michael Mando
2
Michael Mando Fired From Apple TV+ Series After Clash With Costar
Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in 'Grey's Anatomy' on ABC
3
Best Lines of the Week: ‘If I Have to Choose, I’m Going to Pick Me’
Julia Schlaepfer and Brandon Sklenar in '1923'
4
Brandon Sklenar Breaks Down ‘1923’s Heartbreaking Finale
Ryan Eggold, Parminder Nagra, and Megan Boone in 'The Blacklist'
5
10 Most Shocking Deaths on ‘The Blacklist’ So Far