ABC‘s long-running sitcom The Goldbergs will come to an end with its ongoing tenth season.

Deadline broke the news about the ’80s-set comedy series, revealing that the season finale set to air this May will also serve as the show’s series finale. The news may not come as a major surprise as the show’s undergone some significant changes in recent seasons with the loss of the late George Segal, who played Pops, and the exit of Jeff Garlin as patriarch Murray Goldberg.

The half-hour series from creator Adam F. Goldberg made its debut back in 2013 and has managed to deliver more than 200 episodes to fans over its ten-year run. At the heart of it all are remaining series regulars Wendi McLendon-Covey as matriarch Beverly, Sean Giambrone as Adam, Troy Gentile as Barry, Hayley Orrantia as Erica, and Sam Lerner as Erica’s hubby Geoff Schwartz.

While Segal’s death hit the series hard, Garlin’s exit following misconduct allegations and HR investigations put the show’s future into question back in Season 9. Thankfully, fans were reassured that a proper ending was on the horizon with ABC signing new deals with McLendon-Covey, Giambrone, Gentile, and Orrantia.

Only time will tell what kind of ending is in store for the characters who will wrap their stories up. For those less acquainted with The Goldbergs, the comedy follows the titular family’s day-to-day lives in the 1980s. This is the second ABC series that will wrap its run in the 2022-2023 season behind the drama A Million Little Things.

The Goldbergs is executive produced by showrunners Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop, Doug Robinson, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, David Guarascio, and McLendon-Covey. What do you think of the cancellation? Let us know in the comments section below, and stay tuned for more on The Goldbergs‘ final season.

The Goldbergs, Season 10, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, ABC