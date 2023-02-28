[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Abbott Elementary, Season 2, Episode 16, “Teacher Conference.”]

Abbott Elementary saw the teachers leave their school domain and opt for the halls of an Allentown hotel to participate in PECSA, the Pennsylvania Educational Conference for the Southeast Area where young educators Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) took their bond to another level.

Initially, Gregory wasn’t meant to attend the event, but after a breakup with Amber (Nate’ Jones), he finds himself checking into the hotel where the conference is taking place. Luckily, Janine is eager to help cheer him up by introducing him to the various panels, parties, and perks of the event.

When the pair wind up in an art installation known as the living classroom, their friendship facade slips. The room adorned with flowers brings on strong emotions from the educators who marvel at the emotions it elicits. Overwhelmed by their sense of connection, the duo find themselves hiding from security after hours and giving into their mutual affection with a long-overdue first kiss.

Initiated by Gregory, Janine extends the intimate moment by leaning in for a second smooch. What follows is the awkward realization that they’ve kissed and she’s currently dating Gregory’s pal Maurice (Vince Staples). While they agree to just let the moment slip on by and pretend it was nothing, viewers surely feel different.

And so, the biggest remaining question following this pivotal installment, is, what is next for Janine and Gregory? Let us know your thoughts by casting a vote in the poll, below.

Abbott Elementary, Season 2, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC