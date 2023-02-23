HBO Max Orders ‘IT’ Prequel To Series

HBO Max has ordered a prequel drama series of the 2017 IT film, currently titled Welcome To Derry.

The show comes from IT and IT Chapter Two filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, alongside Jason Fuchs, with Andy Muschietti, set to direct multiple show episodes, including the first episode. “Set in the world of Stephen King’s IT universe, WELCOME TO DERRY (wt) is based on King’s IT novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films IT and IT Chapter Two, according to HBO.

Fuchs will write the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by himself and the Muschiettis. Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners on the project.

“To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime, ” Fuchs said. “It’s a dream come true — or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare.”

“We are thrilled to continue this iconic franchise with the brilliant Andy and Barbara Muschietti, Jason Fuchs, and Brad Caleb Kane, Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content of HBO Max, said in a quote. “This prequel will expand the IT storytelling canvas and bring fans deeper into the terrifying, mesmerizing town of Derry.”

Steven King, the creator of the IT novel, stated, “I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around!”

Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company, which has an overall deal with WBTV), Fuchs, and Kane also serve as executive producers.